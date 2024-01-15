Vanessa Morgan on Riverdale, Wild Cards and finally playing someone her age

Q 15:51 Vanessa Morgan: Riverdale, Wild Cards, and finally playing someone her age

You might know Ottawa's own Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz on Riverdale or as the lead in the teen comedy-horror series My Babysitter's a Vampire — but there are no teenage shenanigans in her latest series.

Wild Cards is a new CBC crime procedural that stars Morgan as a fast-talking grifter who's ordered to solve crimes with her new partner, a process-loving cop.

She sits down with Q 's Tom Power to tell us how her many years of playing high schoolers kept her young, what she remembers about her last day shooting Riverdale, and why she feels so ready to take on this new role.

WATCH | Official trailer for Wild Cards:

The full interview with Vanessa Morgan is available on our podcast, Q with Tom Power . Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Interview with Vanessa Morgan produced by Matt Murphy.