Vanessa Morgan on Riverdale, Wild Cards and finally playing someone her age

The Canadian actor sits down with Q's Tom Power to tell us how her many years of playing high schoolers kept her young, what she remembers about her last day shooting Riverdale, and why she feels so ready to take on a new role in Wild Cards.

CBC Arts ·
A woman, the actor Vanessa Morgan, wearing headphones and sitting in front of a studio microphone.
Vanessa Morgan in the Q studio in Toronto. (Amelia Eqbal/CBC)
You might know Ottawa's own Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz on Riverdale or as the lead in the teen comedy-horror series My Babysitter's a Vampire — but there are no teenage shenanigans in her latest series.

Wild Cards is a new CBC crime procedural that stars Morgan as a fast-talking grifter who's ordered to solve crimes with her new partner, a process-loving cop.

She sits down with Q's Tom Power to tell us how her many years of playing high schoolers kept her young, what she remembers about her last day shooting Riverdale, and why she feels so ready to take on this new role.

Interview with Vanessa Morgan produced by Matt Murphy.

