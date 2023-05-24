Musician Modern Biology talks making music out of mushrooms

Q 8:55 Vancouver musician Modern Biology makes music with organic mushrooms

The Vancouver musician Modern Biology, also known as Tarun Nayar, makes music from plugging mushrooms and other organic material into synthesizers.

While his methods may sound eccentric, videos of his process have garnered millions of views TikTok. He chats with Tom about the beauty of "playing" mushrooms, and tells the story behind his new song, Turkey Tail.

WATCH | Modern Biology make music from an amanita mushroom:

Interview with Tarun Nayar produced by Mitch Pollock.