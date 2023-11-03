Ottawa musician TALK on how he ended up opening for Shania Twain

Q 14:51 TALK: Opening for Shania Twain, his hit debut single, and the pressures that come with viral success

TALK is one of the most exciting new voices in Canadian music. He's played on various late night shows, amassed millions of streams on his songs, and is currently on tour with Shania Twain.

He sat down with Q guest host Talia Schlanger to talk about his debut album, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, and how returning to his home town of Ottawa resulted in his biggest hit to date.

Interview with TALK produced by Vanessa Nigro.