How Little Bird showrunner Jennifer Podemski is delivering on her promise to tell authentic Indigenous stories

Q 28:49 Jennifer Podemski on Indigenous authenticity and her new series Little Bird

Early in her 30-year career, Jennifer Podemski knew she only wanted to take roles that had integrity. But as an actor of mixed Anishinaabe and Jewish descent, agents and casting directors didn't know what to do with her, and the roles she was up for were often racist stereotypes of Indigenous people.

"I was like, 'I can't do this. I can't be this person,'" Podemski told Q 's Tom Power in an interview.

"I am not someone who can continually put myself out there for things that I don't believe in, especially knowing that my community is suffering and every single role I'm playing or auditioning for is being written by non-Indigenous people, and portraying this Native character, this one Native character, as a one-dimensional victim or whatever.... I just had this moment where I said, 'I want to be someone who is a part of the change and a part of the solution.'"

Now, Podemski is showrunning a new series for Crave and APTN called Little Bird, which tells the story of a girl who was abducted during the Sixties Scoop and eventually adopted into a wealthy Jewish family in Montreal.

Every detail of the show, from the props to the language, was driven by a desire for authenticity that put Indigenous stories front and centre.

"Authenticity was the guiding principle," said Podemski. "Every single thing that comes out of someone's mouth, every single frame, every single piece of physical information in the frame on the screen has to filter through a lens of authentic vetting.... Indigenous stories, in many ways, were erased. And when we were seeing them and we were hearing about them, they were either used as propaganda or used to perpetuate narratives that were very harmful and reckless."

In 1998, Podemski started a production company, Big Soul Productions, with producer Laura Milliken, whom she met that same year at the Indspire Awards (formerly called the National Aboriginal Achievement Awards). It was said to be Canada's first Indigenous owned and operated, full-service film and television production and post-production company.

"I produce and I create content because I felt like it was meaningful to me," she said.

Interview with Jennifer Podemski by Vanessa Greco.