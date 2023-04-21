Emily Hampshire on The End of Sex and how Schitt's Creek helped her identify as pansexual
The Canadian actor is the star of the buzzy new rom-com The End of Sex, which had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last September. She sat down with Q's Tom Power to talk about it.
Emily Hampshire, who you may know as Stevie on Schitt's Creek, is the star of the buzzy new rom-com The End of Sex, which had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last September.
In the film, Hampshire plays a middle age mom who tries to spice up her sex life with her husband while the kids are at camp. She sat down with Q's Tom Power to chat about the film and her career journey from working as a child actor to starring on Schitt's Creek.
The End of Sex is out in North America on April 28.
WATCH | Emily Hampshire's interview with Tom Power:
