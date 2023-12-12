Donald Sutherland wants you to write him a postcard

For more than six decades, actor Donald Sutherland has had a successful career in film and television.

His accolades include an honorary Oscar, a companionship of the Order of Canada and a couple of Golden Globes. But as it turns out, he considers his greatest achievement to be his most recent distinction: a Canada Post stamp bearing his image .

"When they showed me this stamp, I felt that everything had come together," Sutherland told Q 's Tom Power over Zoom . "I really wished that [my mother] could have seen me. You know, when you're 88 years old — very nearly 89 — it means a lot, a stamp, because we grew up writing letters…. The stamp for me is everything, just everything!"

A newly unveiled Canada Post stamp with a photo of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland. (Canada Post)

Looking back on his life and career, the Canadian icon said the stamp is the thing he's most proud of.

"That goes everywhere in this country and abroad," said Sutherland. "That puts me on letters. They'd go everywhere. I love it. I am so touched by it."

According to Sutherland, his fans have already been making good use of the stamp. "People have sent me letters just because they wanted to send me a letter with my stamp on it," he said.

Where to send your postcard

After his interview with Power, the Canadian actor followed up by inviting the CBC audience to send him a postcard using his stamp. Below is his message.

If they could send me a postcard with my Canadian stamp on it to:

Donald Sutherland

General Delivery

Georgeville, QC J0B 1T0

I would be delighted. Thank you, xo Donald

