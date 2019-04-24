Keen wit and political satire have earned Rick Mercer a place in Canadians' hearts — and the GGPAAs

One of Canada's most well-recognized political and social commentators, Rick Mercer has kept Canadians laughing for nearly 30 years with his biting wit and community spirit. This week, the proud Newfoundlander will receive a Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award as part of the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards.

The GGPAAs are Canada's highest honour in the performing arts and this year's award ceremony is taking place on April 26, followed by the red carpet gala on April 27.

Watch the video:

The satirist, comedian, writer and actor is receiving a Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award in Broadcasting. 1:32

Known for his trademark rants on This Hour Has 22 Minutes and later The Rick Mercer Report, Mercer earned a legion of loyal fans for his outspoken views on politics and cultural issues.

As his television career progressed, the St. John's native also travelled the country, celebrating and poking fun at the stories of prominent and everyday Canadians alike. Outside of comedy, Mercer has been recognized as an author and humanitarian.

