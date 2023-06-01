'We are still here': Indigenous History Month meets Pride in our new June logo

CBC Arts logo by Chelysa "Chief" Owens-Cyr. (Chelysa "Chief" Owens-Cyr)

Every month, we feature a new take on the CBC Arts logo created by a Canadian artist. Check out our previous logos!

"I believe through art we can keep our culture alive," says Chelysa "Chief" Owens-Cyr, the artist who created the gem you see before you — a design to mark National Indigenous History Month as well as Pride.

For Owens-Cyr, who has ties to Indigenous communities on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border (Fort Peck Indian Reservation and Pasqua First Nation Reservation), art is a way to treasure and uplift her culture's "visual teachings, stories and so much more." And it's also her profession. A self-taught artist, she currently works full-time as a freelancer, and she's been commissioned to create paintings, custom beadwork, professional logos and book illustrations.

"Art is where my heart and voice is," she tells CBC Arts. She'd describe much of her work as ledger art, a traditional style she's been practicing since childhood, and her logo design is an example of the form. Drawn digitally, it incorporates the rainbow flag for Pride.

Owens-Cyr told us more about her practice when we reached out to her via email. Read on.

Bloom by Chelysa "Chief" Owens-Cyr. (Chelysa "Chief" Owens-Cyr)

Name: Chelysa "Chief" Owens-Cyr

Age: 24

Homebase: Wolf Point, Mont. (Fort Peck Indian Reservation) and Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. (Pasqua First Nation Reservation)

Let's talk about your design! What are we looking at?

We are looking at a ledger art-style logo. The buffalo represents the interconnectedness that the Native people had with nature — a symbol of strength and unity. The floral in the middle is a Dakota floral in geometric form. This style was used to reference the plants, flowers and traditional medicines that were used by our ancestors. Key elements in Dakota floral designs include stacked leaves and symmetrical shapes. The crosses represent the sacred four directions: north, west, east and west.

The tipis resemble the homes that my ancestors lived in, and the tipi geometrics on the top and bottom resemble Dakota/Lakota beadwork designs that are still used by many today. Overall, the design pays homage to my Dakota and Lakota roots. We are still here. Mitakuye Oyasin, all my relations.

What inspired the concept?

The concept is inspired by this beautiful way of life. It's inspired by nature, traditional teachings, my community, family. Indigenous people deserve more representation in this modern world.

Am I right to think that a lot of your work is ledger art? What are some of the hallmarks of the style?

Ledger art is a style that is unique to the Plains Indians. It originates from the late 19th and early 20th century.

Pictorials that were painted on cave walls and animal hides were a form of history. Once traders and explorers came to the Great Plains they gave the natives a new medium to use, ledger books. Therefore, the style ledger art has been passed down for generations as an original art style and a form of history that is significant to my tribes (Minneconjou Lakota, Dakota, Nakoda).

Some of the hallmarks of the style would be the 2D style of the art (horses, animals and people that almost look "stick-like" or cartoonish) as well as the use of vintage ledger paper to create the drawing.

What drew you to work in that style?

What drew me to work in this style was growing up surrounded by my culture: hearing stories and just immersing myself in this way of life. I have a lot of artists in my family, and some are ledger artists too. I remember being a little girl and going to a local museum and in the museum was a Dakota style winter count buffalo hide with a battle scene. Looking at that style of art — how it was drawn, and the story that went along with it — I just knew I'd be able to carry that style on one day.

As I got older, I also found the artist Paul Goble . His books and illustrations in the ledger art style are still the most inspiring thing to me today.

What's new in your world? What are you working on these days?

I am currently working on children's book illustrations for Lakota Language Consortium and a few other language groups. I'm also working on a mural for a local business as well as a few collaborations with some companies and a few beadwork commissions. I wholeheartedly enjoy what I do.

What's the project you're most proud of?

The project I am the most proud of is my collaboration with Pendleton back in 2021. My blanket is called "Unity" and if you search online I bet there's still a few available for purchase. The story that goes along with the design is my favourite. I hope to do more collaborations like that in the future.

Artist Chelysa "Chief" Owens-Cyr sits in front of her blanket design for Pendleton. (@chief_leese/Instagram)

What's your favourite place to see art?

My favourite place to see art is any museum on a reservation, to see the different styles of artwork and beadwork, etc. My other favourite place would have to be the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C. It's a must-visit every time I'm in the city.

Who's the last artist you discovered online?

The latest artist I discovered online is Aly McKnight . She is a watercolour artist representing the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Her art is truly beautiful.

What work of art do you wish you owned?

That's a hard question — there's so many pieces and artists to choose from. But I'd have to say a winter count buffalo robe, specifically one from the 1800s.

Where can we see more from you?

You can see more of my art on my socials: Facebook and Instagram ( @chief_leese , @chiefn_designs ).

Art by Chelysa "Chief" Owens-Cyr. (Chelysa "Chief" Owens-Cyr)

This conversation has been edited and condensed.