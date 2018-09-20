Lido Pimienta's Polaris win broke barriers — but her fight against white supremacy roars on

Lido Pimienta is a force to be reckoned with. Her sound is as unique as she is — a mix of Latin beats and electro synths anchored by her powerful, singular voice. She's brash, she's brave, she's fearless and she's never afraid to speak her mind. This Friday, September 21st, Pimienta is the featured artist in our new series In the Making, where host Sean O'Neill joins her in Colombia where she's working on her new album.

In 2017, after a decade of hustling in the Canadian music scene, the Colombian-born, Afro-Indigenous artist broke through in a major way. She was named Artist of the Year by The Globe and Mail and won Canada's top music award, the Polaris Prize for her Spanish language album La Papessa. She was the first ever artist to receive the award for an album that was self-released and self-produced.

In this clip from In The Making, Pimienta discusses what winning the award means to her and what was going through her mind when she delivered her impassioned speech.

In the Making is an immersive journey inside the creative process. The documentary series follows host Sean O'Neill across the country and around the world alongside some of Canada's leading artists as they bring new work to life and face pivotal moments of risk and reward. Premiering Friday, September 21, all eight episodes will be available to stream immediately on the CBC TV app, with individual episodes broadcasting weekly each Friday at 8:30pm (9pm NT) on CBC.

Each episode follows an artist from across the creative spectrum — visual art, film, music, dance, theatre — with a unique approach to art-making and something to say about the world. Sean visits artists at home, in studio, backstage, and in the field, giving viewers rare access to intimate creative spaces and inspiring moments of realization.

