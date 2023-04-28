Dancing in bookstores: the crossover that's bound to make you smile

From street dance in Vancouver to ballet in St John’s, watch 6 dancers spread joy through dance at 6 independent bookstores across Canada to celebrate Dance Day and Independent Bookstore Day!

For anyone who loves art and a good mashup, today is a very special day. Because not only is it International Dance Day (April 29), but it also happens to be Independent Bookstore Day (the last Saturday in April).

To get in on all the festivities, we asked six dancers across Canada who have been uplifting audiences with their dance to share a video of them performing in a local bookstore.

Get to know the dancers and their bookstores a little better below!

Patrick Mitsuing

Patrick Mitsuing at Nearly New Books. (CBC Arts)

@patrickmitsuing

Sylvan Lake, AB and representing Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nations, SK

Patrick performed the Fancy Dance at this year's Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. He's currently working to bring a World Championship Hoop Dance Competition to Canada and is organizing the 3rd Annual International Powwow Times Powwow in Red Deer for the 2nd Weekend of October. "I'm always excited to bring community together and people from all over the world to share in the good energy of our Indigenous dance styles and songs. Come on out if anyone can make it."

Patrick is dancing at Nearly New Books in Red Deer, AB. Nearly New Books sells gently used books in their Red Deer location, which has been open and family-run since 1997.

Patrick's book recommendation: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. "I've read that book so many times and always get new teachings from it. It's full of adventure, life lessons, overcoming obstacles, going after your dreams and more."

"Reading has changed my life. I didn't come from a lot and struggled early in my adult life. I spent a lot of hours at McNally Robinson in Saskatoon reading books and seeking information that would ultimately transform my life. Every investment made in a bookstore is a happy investment for myself and my family."

A message from Patrick on International Dance Day: "Dancing has brought so many blessings into my life and my family's life. To all the dancers, keep on dancing, keep inspiring, and share the joy of dance with the world."

Here's a dancer Patrick wants you to know about: "I have a good friend I call my brother. His name is James Jones and he goes by Notorious Cree on social media. We are always working together and sharing ideas to reach the world with dance. Check him out — he's an amazing chicken dancer, men's Fancy Dancer, and hoop dancer."

Loïc Nguemle Sipeyou (a.k.a. Loïc Reyel)

Loïc Nguemle Sipeyou at Librairie Racines. (CBC Arts)

@loicreyel

Montreal, QC

Loïc's followers on TikTok (2.4 million), YouTube (1 million) and Instagram (289k) helped make his "Calm Down Challenge" a viral sensation in 2022. The dance challenge set to Rema's "Calm Down" got so popular that it led to a remix of the song with Selena Gomez. The Cameroon-born, Montreal-based dancer is also a singer. "I have new songs on the way and I can't wait to release and dance on them."

Loïc is dancing at Librairie Racines in Montreal. Racines is an independent bookstore in the heart of Montreal that focuses on books by and about people of colour and Indigenous authors.

Loïc's book recommendation: My Story, My Dance: Robert Battle's Journey to Alvin Ailey, written by Lesa Cline-Ransome with a foreword by Robert Battle.

A message from Loïc on International Dance Day: "I believe that dance can be used to pass meaningful messages and bring changes in our world. For example, Iranian women used my Calm Down challenge to protest against the fact that women in their country cannot dance outdoors ."

Here's a dancer Loïc wants you to know about: " Lea Malelaive . She is another Afro dancer with whom I frequently collaborate."

Cassidy J

Cassidy J at Entershine Bookshop. (CBC Arts)

@casssidy_j

Thunder Bay, ON

Cassidy has 1.5 million followers on her TikTok account, where she shares curly hair wisdom and dancing. She says one of her most meaningful dance experiences so far was getting invited to dance on the new Disney Wish cruise ship this past summer. "Dancing in public can be nerve-wracking, but being on the ship and reflecting on all the years I spent creating to be where I was in that moment, I felt no nervousness."

Cassidy is dancing at Entershine Bookshop in Thunder Bay. In addition to a carefully curated selection of titles (with an emphasis on Indigenous and local interest titles, as well as nature and environmental concerns), Entershine Bookshop regularly hosts author events and runs a popular monthly book subscription program.

Cassidy's book recommendation: The Maze Runner series. "I love anything and everything sci-fi dystopian. This series was the first to introduce me to this genre and The Maze Runner world still remains the most intriguing dystopian version of the future."

A message from Cassidy on International Dance Day: "On International Dance Day I would like to share something that isn't talked about enough, which is to be kind to people on their dance journey. Dancing isn't exclusive or reserved to only professionals. Dance brings joy and healing. Let people move their bodies in their own way, encourage them and join them. Dance driven by passion is a beautiful thing."

Here's a dancer Cassidy wants you to know about: "We should all know about @Brooklynjuve on TikTok. She has so much energy, speed and precision when she dances! She is so sweet and fun to watch!"

Humuza Bariza (a.k.a. Humuzza)

Humuza Bariza at Massy Books. (CBC Arts)

@humuzza

Surrey, BC

Humuza is an up-and-coming street dancer who has represented Canada — and his hometown of Surrey — at dance battles across the globe. The most meaningful experience he's had in dance in the last year was performing in front of street dance legends in Los Angeles at the Versastyle Hip Hop Dance Festival. "I got the opportunity to meet and perform in front of some of the pioneers of street dance who are the very reason why hip hop dance is where it is today."

Humuza is dancing at Massy Books in Vancouver. Massy Books is 100% Indigenous-owned and operated and features rare, off-beat and out-of-print books as well as familiar titles and current bestsellers.

Humuza's book recommendation: The Mamba Mentality: How I play by Kobe Bryant

A message from Humuza on International Dance Day: "Dance is for everyone no matter how young or old you are, or whether you've had training or not. I encourage you to dance more because it is something that can bring everyone joy, peace, and healing."

Here's a dancer Humuza wants you to know about: "Nathaniel Scarlette, on Instagram at @nfiniteeee ."

Tiffany Leung

Tiffany Leung at Glad Day Bookshop. (CBC Arts)

@deepfriedtiff

Toronto, ON

Tiffany is a member of the National Canadian Team and hopes to represent Canada in the 2024 Olympics. So far, her proudest accomplishment is winning the 2022 Canadian National Dance Championships — but she gets the most joy out of dancing and being "silly and goofy" with her friends. "Dance makes me feel free, which is the most important feeling for me."

Tiffany is dancing at Glad Day Bookshop in Toronto. Glad Day Bookshop is the oldest queer bookstore in the world and has been serving the LGBTQ community since 1970.

Tiffany's book recommendation: Babel by R.F. Kuang

Here's a dancer Tiffany wants you to know about: " Chadley Tan . He is a great dancer and he teaches beginner and intermediate House dance at City Dance Corps. He is one of my favourite people to watch and to dance with because he is so expressive and I can tell he's always vibing."

Stephanie Campell

Stephanie Campbell at Elaine's Books. (CBC Arts)

@stephdancerr

Paradise, Newfoundland

Stephanie is a full-time soloist with Kittiwake Dance Company and has played the Sugar Plum Fairy in their travelling production of The Nutcracker for the last four years. But for her, the most rewarding role is being a teacher to young dancers. "Most children that I have worked with in the elementary schools have no dance experience and were apprehensive taking the class. After just a few sessions, the kids were having so much fun learning something new and you couldn't wipe the smile off their faces if you tried."

Stephanie is dancing at Elaine's Books in St. John's. Elaine's Books is St. John's only used bookstore and features one of the world's largest collections of Newfoundland and Labrador books.

Stephanie's book recommendation: November 9 by Colleen Hoover