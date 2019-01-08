Imagine a world without animation. It would be a sad one, right?

Vancouver artist Sitji Chou (previously an Exhibitionist in Residence here at CBC Arts!) is very conscious of the time it takes to make animation. "Just by the nature of animation, you have to be very conscious of your time," Chou says while working with sand flowing through a giant hourglass on his desk.

Watch the video:

Animation takes a lot of time. But it's worth it. 1:05

But even keeping track of his time with the passing of sand, it can still feel like a lot. "Whenever people say that it's a waste of time or that it's not worth it, I have this little exercise."

"I try to think of the world where those things don't exist. When I think of it, I think of it as being very sad. [Animation] serves a function that's just beyond the political or documentary or something. The entertainment value has value, whether it's escapist or whatever."

See more of Sitji Chou's work below and on his Instagram.

(Courtesy of the artist)

Art Minute is a CBC Arts series taking you inside the minds of Canadian artists to hear what makes them tick and the ideas behind their work.