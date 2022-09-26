How to watch and listen to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2022 on CBC

CBC is marking the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (also known as Orange Shirt Day) on Friday, September 30 with an extensive lineup of Indigenous-led original programming showcasing First Nations, Métis and Inuit perspectives and experiences across CBC, CBC Gem, CBC News Network, CBC Kids, CBC Radio One, CBC Listen and CBC Music.

CBC's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation lineup on Friday, September 30 includes:

WATCH

CBC News Special: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Friday, September 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC News Network, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app

Live from Ottawa, CBC News Chief Correspondent Adrienne Arsenault hosts special coverage of the events to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This special event honours residential school survivors, their families and their communities, including a commemorative program from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, in association with APTN.



ʔəm̓ i ce:p xwiwəl (Come Toward the Fire)

Friday, September 30 at 5 p.m. (5:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

(CBC)

ʔəm̓ i ce:p xwiwəl translates from the Musqueam language as "come toward the fire." Gathering around a fire inside the traditional big house in Coast Salish Territory has been a way for locals and their guests to meet, share stories and celebrate through the ages. Recorded at the celebration of the same name at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts (University of British Columbia in Vancouver) on September 17 and curated by the host of CBC Music's Reclaimed, Jarrett Martineau, ʔəm̓ i ce:p xwiwəl (Come Toward the Fire) is an Indigenous-led celebration of creativity, brilliance, culture and community. It showcases the voices of artists, speakers, and dance groups from Musqueam and Indigenous nations across Turtle Island.

CBC Ottawa News at 6 Special

Friday, September 30 at 6 p.m. ET on CBC and CBC Gem

Tune in for a special live show from Madahoki Farm. How far have we moved along the path to truth and reconciliation, and how much more is left to be done? Join us as we tell stories from our community.



The Elders

Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

(CBC)

Buffy Sainte-Marie Starwalker

Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. (8 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

(CBC)

Recorded on September 16 at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Indigenous artists including Jeremy Dutcher, Leela Gilday and William Prince perform the timeless songs of Buffy Sainte-Marie in a musical tribute to the life and work of this incredible human rights activist and multidisciplinary artist. The guest of honour's original artwork is featured throughout this broadcast event, and in an unforgettable finale, she joins her band to perform on stage. Recorded on September 16 at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Indigenous artists including Jeremy Dutcher, Leela Gilday and William Prince perform the timeless songs of Buffy Sainte-Marie in a musical tribute to the life and work of this incredible human rights activist and multidisciplinary artist. The guest of honour's original artwork is featured throughout this broadcast event, and in an unforgettable finale, she joins her band to perform on stage.



The Pretendians (The Passionate Eye)

Friday, September 30 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

(The Passionate Eye / CBC)

Anishinaabe author, humourist and playwright Drew Hayden Taylor tackles one of the most controversial topics in the world today: What does it mean to be Indigenous and who is entitled to claim that identity?

Bimibatoo-win: Where I Ran

Tuesday, September 27 on CBC Gem

This documentary features 75-year-old Charlie Bittern, a residential school survivor who recounts the harsh journey he was forced to run at the age of 19 in the middle of Manitoba's brutal blizzard of 1967. Charlie will embark on the same journey alongside his family and walk the 80 kilometres to heal from his past and spread awareness for all residential school survivors and the children who never made it home.



CBC Gem Collection

(CBC)



The Truth & Reconciliation Collection is available now with more than 20 films, specials and documentaries honouring the history, heritage and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

CBC Kids and CBC Kids News

CBC Kids News will premiere a new Orange Shirt Day special, Reconciliation in the Classroom, featuring three Indigenous youth discussing the topic of reconciliation and answering questions posed by students across the country. In addition, new KN Explains videos will tackle the topics of treaties and land acknowledgements for a tween audience.

CBC Kids will debut a new video explainer, What is Orange Shirt Day?, on CBCKids.ca for kids ages 7-10. Throughout September, Studio K's special new programming and returning favourites about Indigenous culture are airing during the CBC Kids preschool weekday and weekend morning broadcast blocks.

LISTEN

Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Friday, September 30 at 1 p.m. (2 AT/ 2:30 NT) on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen

Falen Johnson hosts live coverage of this special event honouring residential school survivors, their families and their communities, including a commemorative program from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, in association with APTN.

Reclaimed presents: ʔəm̓ i ce:p xwiwəl (Come Toward the Fire)

Friday, September 30 at 2:30 p.m. (3:30 AT /4 NT) on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen, and 3:30 p.m. (4 NT) on CBC Music and CBC Listen

The live musical performances captured at the main stage of the event will air, curated by the host of CBC Music's Reclaimed, Jarrett Martineau.



CBC Music

Friday, September 30 from 6 a.m. to midnight on CBC Listen and CBC Radio One (please check local listings)

CBC Music will exclusively feature Indigenous artists and composers all day.



Tasting Freedom (The Doc Project)

Available on CBC Listen and CBC Radio One (please check local listings)

An illustration of Helen Campbell Johnson, the subject of Tasting Freedom. (Ben Shannon / CBC)

At the Edmonton Indian Residential School in 1961, a teenaged student named Helen Campbell Johnson was starving. And she was angry. One Saturday, standing in that cafeteria, something in her snapped, and Helen took action. This is the true story of a group of kids who, at enormous risk to themselves, tasted freedom one unforgettable day 60 years ago.

The Boy in the Picture (The Secret Life of Canada)

Available on CBC Listen and CBC Radio One (please check local listings)

They are some of the most shared images connected to the Canadian residential school system. A pair of photos from the late 1800s, taken a few years apart, feature a young Indigenous boy. They are often published without his name and with the title "Before and After'' because he is wearing what looks like traditional clothing in one and European clothing in the other. Who is this boy? Where is he from and what happened to him after he was taken away from home? We go deep into the archives to piece together the details and find out that not everything in these photos is as it appears.



Telling Our Truths

Available on CBC Listen and CBC Radio One (please check local listings)

This one-hour special hosted by Jolene Banning to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation highlights stories about Indigenous people pushing back against colonial narratives and impacts. Through stories that explore their culture, history, and personal successes, they will share their truths.



Kuper Island

Available on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available

Kuper Island host Duncan McCue. (Evan Aagaard / CBC)

Contributing art director Emily Kewageshig, an Anishinaabe artist raised in Saugeen First Nation #29, designed the CBC logo in 2021 to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Her work captures the interconnection of life forms using culturally significant materials from the land.