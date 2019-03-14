How do we practice hope? This new play guides us into the light of the world's youth

How do we hang on to hope in 2019? It's a question surely asked by many people on a regular basis, and it's a question at the core of Andrew Kushnir's remarkable new documentary play Towards Youth: A Play On Radical Hope. Travelling across five countries in two hours to visit dozens of real-life students in our world's drama classrooms, the play guides us, well, toward our youth for an answer.

Towards Youth — which ends its world premiere run at Toronto's Crows Theatre this weekend — is the culmination of a decade-long collaboration between Kushir and professor/researcher Kathleen Gallagher, who travelled to high school drama classes in England, Greece, India, Taiwan and here in Toronto. Among the many things they wanted to learn from that experience was whether "a radical hope" could be found in these rooms, even as the democracies they exist within are challenged.

"It was an embarrassment of riches in terms of encounters, individuals I met, ideas and insights that were imparted to me and Kathleen," Kushnir tells CBC Arts of their journey. And originally, he wrote five different plays as a result.

"We thought of it maybe as a multi-night event that people would come and, you know, catch parts one and two on one night and the other three another night. And I started to get worried that people wouldn't get the totality of this idea. I really wanted to undermine the dangers of comparison. I don't think the play is trying to in any way compare Toronto to Lucknow, India to Coventry, England. What we're trying to do is is really explore all these different ideas, these different pedagogies, these different ways of listening to young people...so that audiences can draw from it what they will find most meaningful in terms of a way forward with honouring the dignity of youth."

Andrew Kushnir and Kathleen Gallagher (Andrew Kushnir)

Kushnir and Gallagher started looking at the five plays, and this distillation process started to happen "very organically."

"It was like — this is the most important idea that comes out of Toronto, and this feels like the two important ideas out of India," Kushnir says. "And you start kind of cooking it down to make it a very stacked, layered, saturated experience. And so we landed at two hours, which I can't even really believe now. I mean, that's three hours of other material that either got absorbed in some way or wasn't included."

One of the primary reasons the two hours Kushnir landed on are so exceptional is the extraordinary ensemble of actors he assembled (Aldrin Bundoc, Tim Dowler-Coltman, Jessica Greenberg, Stephen Jackman-Torkoff, Liisa Repo-Martell, Zorana Sadiq, Amaka Umeh, Emilio Vieira and Loretta Yu) to play multiple roles in various locations, accents and even languages.

"Some of the actors have been with this show since we started workshopping it a year and a half ago and then others are more recent additions, as early as last fall," Kushnir says. "And we had two and a half weeks in a hall and then a week of tech and then our first set of audiences. So it was a whirlwind and only possible because those actors are...I think that's one of the finest ensembles to be found. They're just really, really, really gifted and they approach the work with such care."

The cast of Towards Youth: A Play on Radical Hope. (Aleksander Antonijevic)

Two weeks into the run, Kushnir has been astounded by the response he's seen so far.

"First of all, these are some of the most intergenerational audiences I've ever had for my work," he says. "I've been quite blown away by how many young people have shown up. I've been blown away by the response from educators. This is a byproduct of having your life or your life's work on stage in some way. I think educators feel as though they are largely undersupported. I mean, our [current provincial] government is pretty much undermining them at every turn. And I think that they're feeling really besieged. So to have a play about the work that you're doing as an educator is not only important but it's going to be the path to change, the path to reform. I think that makes them feel very vulnerable and very seen."

Kushnir's also grateful Toronto audiences in general have simply been up for the task of Towards Youth.

"Our world is like, in crisis right now," he says. "There are stakes around this kind of conversation. So I'm really glad the Toronto audiences are going, 'I'm up for the conversation — let's talk about this. How are our young people doing? What are we going to do about the ways in which our democracies are thinning out, or the way neoliberalism is totally skewing our values?' I'm glad the Toronto audiences are going, 'Yeah, I want to be in a room with that.' Because I would totally understand people going, 'I'd like to sit at home and watch my Netflix and curate my experience and not have to worry.'"

Andrew Kushnir with students in Taiwan. (Andrew Kushnir)

As the play comes to the end of its first run, Kushnir has many aspirations for its future, including a tour of Canada and getting it to the four other sites the Towards Youth takes place.

"We just need to keep fighting for more audiences," he says. "I think the ideas of the play — which foremost are that young people can be teachers and they have something to teach us if we listen — do not have an expiry date on it. Listening, just like hope, is a practice. It's not something you arrive at. You don't walk out of the theater going like, 'Alright, now I know how to listen to young people,' or, 'Alright, boom, I got my dose of hope for this week.' It doesn't quite work that way."

Kushnir believes the prompt of the play is asking us how we practice hope.

"How do you actually make a conscious effort around hoping? And in these times that are often bleak, how do you hang onto some hope when our democracies are, in many ways, falling apart? You have to practice hope. You have to practice listening. There is no finish line with that — it's a daily renewal. It's really exhausting, and yet it must be done. Or else we will in fact become numb."

Towards Youth: A Play On Radical Hope. Written by Andrew Kushnir. Directed by Chris Abraham and Andrew Kushnir. Until March 16. Crow's Theatre, Toronto. www.crowstheatre.com