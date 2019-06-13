How a 4-hour bevy of podcasts keeps me sane every week while I suffer through The Handmaid's Tale

It takes me five hours to watch a single episode of The Handmaid's Tale.

It's almost always been that way, but back in the first season, the situation was a little different. In the early days, I didn't know how to deal with the horror of what I was seeing (like every time The Ceremony happens or Aunt Lydia doubles down on somebody's body parts). I slammed my laptop shut more than once, swearing to never, ever watch it again. (I always returned, though.) I made liberal use of the pause button, scrubbed through some details, petted my cats (a lot).

This series serves up trauma on the regular — that's old news, and it's also the reason I've always had a hard time with the series. How do you deal with following a show that depicts so much violence against women and also everybody? How can you actually look forward to watching?

But then, I found my way: an unpatented method that helps me deal with whatever graphic human rights violation the Republic of Gilead invents next.

How does this work, you might ask? Let me walk you through it.

Glory to pod in the highest!

The short answer is podcasts — lots and lots of Handmaid's Tale-themed podcasts. It's a habit I discovered and developed while I was trudging through Season 2, and I'm counting on these programs to hold my hand during Season 3.

The Handmaid's Tale. (Hulu)

My method

Basically, spoilers.

Before I watch a new episode, with little discrimination, I listen to two of the below podcasts (whichever are available first). Then, I listen to two more of them afterward.

I don't mind spoilers. The podcasts walk me through the various violences that I am about to witness on the show, scene by scene. Whether the podcast is using comic relief to defuse the trauma of a rape scene or providing cultural context to make sense of an act of torture, I'm listening intently. The discussions help prepare me for what I am about to see. Now, I know when I will need to hit pause and when I may need to, say, stare into distant space for a few minutes before the next scene.

It works. And more and more, I'm quite sure I'm not the only one who benefits from TV podcasts in the same way.

We stream content alone from bedrooms and couches. It's difficult to feel a sense of community — especially not in the moment. And there is, quite frankly, so much content out there that you probably aren't binging the same thing as your loved ones — at least not at the same time.

While this culture of the lonely seems a little bleak, a village of other content has emerged to fill the gap. And it can help you feel less alone in the night. (Note: I maybe shouldn't watch The Handmaid's Tale at night.)

I don't just listen to podcasts to pre-screen for nightmare fuel. After the first two podcasts help me step into the sunless abyss that is Gilead, I listen to another two to come down from the episode. Before you say it, I agree: this is probably a textbook case of desensitization. But it's desensitization I need! And want!

And just as a little digestif, I also watch a reaction video (OK, two) to the episode I've just watched. This has the added benefit of facial expressions — I get to feel less alone as I watch somebody else grimace, gasp and inappropriately giggle their way through the ceaseless injury that is the life of a handmaid, in real time.

Crop of the artwork for The All Flesh Podcast: A Podcast about the Handmaid's Tale. (No Ship Network)

My resources

Blessed Be the Fruit Salad: This one is a podcast hosted by three self-described "busy and bossy ladies" — Holly, Erin and Heather. I can't tell you whether this podcast is amazing, exactly, but I can tell you it works for me. Three women talking in my ear with segments called the "Balm of Gilead" and "Gender Traitor of the Week" make me feel like everything will be OK. Thanks, ladies?

Mayday: The Handmaid's Tale Podcast: Admittedly a more alarming title, but this is another example of a podcast hosted by friendly voices who break down what happens in each episode. They also speculate about what comes next and promise "contests, giveaways and more!" What are they giving away?! It doesn't matter. Also, this one has a dude on it, which is good because allies.

Red All Over: A Handmaid's Tale Podcast: Yes, the titles are getting ever more distressing, BUT this one may be my favourite — for completely irrational reasons. The podcast is hosted by two characters named Kelly and Molly and I don't know which one of them is which, except there's maybe a bit of a good cop/bad cop dynamic. They are irreverent. They guffaw at horrible stuff. And they probably make me feel the most like I'm still standing on solid ground, which is good when you're watching a show that is also filmed in places you walk in (Toronto). Recognizing my own city on the show consistently fills me with terror.

The All Flesh Podcast: A Podcast about the Handmaid's Tale: Note: this is the most necessary subtitle among the bunch. Is this supposed to be about butchers? I HATE THIS TITLE. It's just gross. But it's hosted by people named Em and Steve, which coincidentally are names of relatives of mine, so I feel safe. Thanks.

Bonus thing that is not a podcast

Reaction videos on inn.my.humble.opinion's Youtube channel: This is most definitely my favourite companion to watching The Handmaid's Tale. It's hosted by Steffi (who was named after the tennis player), a Filipinx woman based in California. She's young. She's woke. She's emotionally connected to the show. And, along with watching it with appropriate reactions (see: reaction video), she intros and extros each episode with genuinely insightful commentary. When I have bad dreams every night, I come back to watch her again.

The Handmaid's Tale. (Hulu)

Aggrieved parting thoughts

I like The Handmaid's Tale, in case that's not clear. In fact, I feel a certain obligation to witness it. Each time I feel like it may be too much for me, I am sadly reminded that injustice and injury exist in the lives of women everywhere. It cannot be overstated that fear of harm is a daily state of being for women globally. I'm going to keep watching, as long as the show doesn't turn into a gag-inducing forum for torture porn (don't cross that line please, Bruce Miller — I have faith in you). But if, like me, you are committed and also horrified to press play on each episode, I hope you get great comfort out of these resources.

Blessed be the fruit, I guess?