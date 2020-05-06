Houses, anxiety and COVID-19: these are the themes of Meaghan Hyckie's work in isolation

In our self-shot video series COVID Residencies, we're checking out how artists are adapting their practices in isolation, whether it's diving into different processes or getting lost in their sketchbooks.

Meaghan Hyckie has made lots of work about houses, often suburban models repeated across a surface in a sort of optical illusion. And that work has traditionally been about anxiety, for her — but in the context of COVID-19 and fears about her ability to keep her own studio, that sense of dread has taken on a new urgency.

As Hyckie wrestles with the changes that isolation has wrought — including a closed show at Museum London and a couple of postponed residencies — she's continued working on her series. In this video, you'll see her in process, working on a large repeated image of a house on fire. As she admits, it's a visual expression of "feeling a little anxious."

(Meaghan Hyckie)

Hyckie is also worried about keeping her studio, the one you'll visit in this piece. She shares it with her husband, who's also an artist. She says, "There's a lot of anxiety to deal with, but the studio remains a sanctuary and one that I'm really grateful for."

Follow Meaghan Hyckie here and keep a lookout for the stories we're bringing you from other artists in isolation as part of COVID Residencies. Stay safe, friends!

(Meaghan Hyckie)

