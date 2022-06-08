Here's the 2022 Sobey Art Award shortlist
The five nominees for the grand prize have been announced
Who's on the shortlist for the 2022 Sobey Art Award? The names of the five nominated artists were revealed earlier today by the Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada.
As members of the shortlist, each nominee is awarded $25,000, and this fall, one of them will claim the grand prize of $100,000 — an amount that places the Sobey among the most valuable honours in the contemporary art world.
On top of the prize money, the shortlisted artists will be celebrated in a group exhibition at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa. (Like the gala ceremony, the opening date for that show has yet to be announced.)
And as for the important detail of who, exactly, will be featured, the following artists — each representing a different region of the country — are this year's honourees.
Tyshan Wright (Atlantic)
Stanley Février (Quebec)
Azza El Siddique (Ontario)
Divya Mehra (Prairies & North)
Krystle Silverfox (West Coast & Yukon)
Now in its 20th year, the winner of the Sobey Art Award is selected by a jury comprised of one international curator and five Canadian delegates, each representing the same regions reflected on the shortlist. Dr. Sasha Suda, director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada, oversees the cohort. "As Chair of the Jury, I'm impressed by the strength and vision offered by each of these shortlisted artists," she said in a statement.
This year's nominees were selected from a 25-person longlist which was revealed in May. Members of the longlist also receive prize money to the tune of $10,000 each.
Now open to competitors of all ages, the Sobey was previously awarded to a Canadian artist under 40. The restrictions were eliminated in 2021. Past winners include Brian Jungen (2002), Annie Pootoogook (2006), Nadia Myre (2014) and, most recently, Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory (2021). In 2020, the prize was shared equally among the artists of the longlist.