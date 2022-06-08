Here's the 2022 Sobey Art Award shortlist

Clockwise from top left: Azza El Siddique, Divya Mehra, Stanley Février, Krystle Silverfox, Tyshan Wright. (Photos courtesy of the Sobey Art Award)

Who's on the shortlist for the 2022 Sobey Art Award? The names of the five nominated artists were revealed earlier today by the Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada.

As members of the shortlist, each nominee is awarded $25,000, and this fall, one of them will claim the grand prize of $100,000 — an amount that places the Sobey among the most valuable honours in the contemporary art world.

On top of the prize money, the shortlisted artists will be celebrated in a group exhibition at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa. (Like the gala ceremony, the opening date for that show has yet to be announced.)

And as for the important detail of who, exactly, will be featured, the following artists — each representing a different region of the country — are this year's honourees.

Tyshan Wright, Shaker, 2021. Pine, rope, coconut, traditional Maroon beads, 10 x 36 x 10 cm. © Tyshan Wright (Steve Farmer)

Stanley Février, Le travail d'Hercule [The Labours of Hercules], 2014. Digital prints, dimensions variable. © Stanley Février. Installation view from the exhibition Menm Vye Tintin. Les vies possibles [Same Old Shit: Possible Lives], at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ). (MNBAQ, Idra Labrie)

Azza El Siddique, Measure of one, 2020. Steel, expanded steel, water, unfired slip clay, slow-drip irrigation system, EPDM pond liner, cement bricks, 4.27 x 7.01 x 4.27 m. © Azza El Siddique. Installation view at the Gardiner Museum, Toronto. (Toni Hafkenscheid)

Divya Mehra, Remember, say NO to discomfort, guilt, anguish or psychological distress (from the series, The End of You), 2021. Printed billboard commissioned for Add Space/Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 2021, 3.17 x 6.9 m. © Divya Mehra (Richard Zimmerman)

Krystle Silverfox (West Coast & Yukon)

Krystle Silverfox, Royal Tease, 2020. Inkjet print, 142.2 x 86.4 cm. © Krystle Silverfox (Courtesy of the artist)

Now in its 20th year, the winner of the Sobey Art Award is selected by a jury comprised of one international curator and five Canadian delegates, each representing the same regions reflected on the shortlist. Dr. Sasha Suda, director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada, oversees the cohort. "As Chair of the Jury, I'm impressed by the strength and vision offered by each of these shortlisted artists," she said in a statement.

This year's nominees were selected from a 25-person longlist which was revealed in May . Members of the longlist also receive prize money to the tune of $10,000 each.