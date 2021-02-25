Gurdeep Pandher is showing us it's never too cold for joy...by Bhangra dancing on a frozen lake

With temperatures still dipping into minus digits in many parts of Canada, it can feel like spring is hardly around the corner. So if you're looking for some inspiration to embrace this final stretch of winter, Bhangra dancer and teacher Gurdeep Pandher is here to spread some much needed joy.

In this video, Pandher dances on three frozen Yukon lakes – Fish Lake, Chadburn Lake and Schwatka Lake. The temperature was between -20 and -25 at the time of filming, but cold weather never deters Pandher from dancing. He dances outdoors everyday and his movements help to keep him warm.

Gurdeep Pandher on Yukon Lake. (Gurdeep Pandher)

"Bhangra is a high-energy dance," he says. "It keeps me warm and positive. The dance movements create warm energy in the body, which keep the core heated even in sub-zero temperatures."

But why dance outdoors? Pandher's answer is both mental and spiritual.

"When I dance outside, I enjoy being in rhythm with the miracles of nature. Dancing in fresh outdoor air creates this relationship to elements of nature, fulfilling and nurturing," he explains, "In our Sikh culture, we believe that 'Air' is our Guru, 'Water' is our father, and the 'Earth' is our mother. Therefore, it is also coming from my heritage to honour all-natural elements by considering them as your close family."

Gurdeep Pandher on Yukon Lake. (Gurdeep Pandher)

For Pandher, discovering an outdoor activity that you love is the key to finding your spirit in Canada's cold winter months.

"Once we wholeheartedly love doing something outdoors every day, I think cold winter months start to look delightful," he says, "I love winters from my core. I get excited during fall times when I know winter is coming soon, and every year I wish it would stay longer than it does. Why do I feel like this? Because Bhangra is my outdoor love in winters, and I enjoy doing it again and again."