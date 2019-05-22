Get inked (temporarily!) by two extraordinary Canadian tattoo artists at CBC Music Festival 2019

Are you one of the many people who was riveted by the eight supertalented tattoo artists that made up Art Hurts? If you haven't checked it out yet, now's your chance! This digital CBC Arts series travelled the country (and beyond) to bring you the stories (and the art) of female-identifying and gender non binary artists changing the face of the tattoo industry.

Now, two of them are headed to the CBC Music Festival to tattoo you (temporarily) in person! Ilona Fiddy and Tee Fergus will both be on-site this Saturday, May 25, to draw freehand designs on your skin. And you can also pick up take-home temporary tattoos designed by Tee Fergus and another Art Hurts favourite, Marigold Santos.

Tee Fergus. (CBC Arts)

See you at the CBC Arts tent this Saturday — if you don't want a tattoo, please feel free to say hello! Find out more info and get tickets to CBC Music Festival here.

Watch Art Hurts episodes featuring Ilona Fiddy, Marigold Santos and Tee Fergus.

See more of Ilona Fiddy and Tee Fergus's tattoos!