Get back to basics: Learn the iconic moves that define dancehall

Edmund "Edz" Gyamfi is a dancer and choreographer born in Kumasi, Ghana and raised in Ottawa. He shares his infectious charm and some iconic dancehall moves by Bogle in The Move: Season II.

For Edz Gyamfi, dance is a lot bigger then just movements. "Steps are just steps. Being able to not only understand the movements but understanding the culture and really immersing yourself in the culture is everything." And he did just that when he began learning the roots of dancehall from a Jamaican dance crew based in Ottawa.

One thing I really appreciated about Bogle growing up is that Bogle created movement that your mom, your uncle, your little sister, your auntie could do. It's very communal. - Edz Gyamfi on dancehall icon Gerald "Bogle" Ivey

In this episode, Edz grooves us through two classic dancehall moves: "Back to Basics" from dancehall icon Bogle and "Easy Does It." Gerald "Bogle" Ivey was seen as an innovator in the Jamaican dance scene — a legend who many credit as creating infectious dance moves that simultaneously influenced the music and helped commercialize dancehall culture on a global scale.

Dancehall originated as a popular form of music in the 70s in Jamaica but expanded into something much greater than that where music, dance, fashion, politics and culture coalesce. Edz immersed himself in all of it — and now when he dances, he feels liberated.

Eight of Canada's top choreographers share their astonishing moves — and the incredible stories behind why they dance in The Move: Season II. Find out more and stream the full series now on CBC Gem.