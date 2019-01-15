We're jealous of this decades-long friendship that has produced the most magical art

We often hear that life is a collection of moments filled with coincidences. And after meeting Jim Holyoak and Matt Shane, you may believe that those coincidences are intended by the universe. These two pals first bonded at art school over drawings and veganism, and they became collaborators who have been making work together for over 20 years.

In this video, you'll join Shane and Holyoak at their studio in Montreal's Mile End as they work on a series of drawings to be part of the Quebec City Biennial. Their life-scale drawings of a cut-away of a building inhabited by little beings invite you to step closer. You'll probably find yourself looking for the tiny details that you can't see from far away.

Watch the video:

Close friends Holyoak and Shane not only have a connection spanning decades, they're making some pretty huge art out of it. Filmmaker: Jorge Camarotti. 4:34

Learning about Holyoak and Shane's process is oddly satisfying — especially because they've continued to reference their childhood memories in this art, proving that 20 years of friendship is a remarkably productive thing.

See The Who's Haunts by Jim Holyoak and Matt Shane as part of Manif d'Art 9, The Quebec City Biennial, at Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, pavillon Pierre Lassonde, in Québec City, February 16-April 21.

