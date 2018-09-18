Time travel to the 1920s with the production designer of Frankie Drake Mysteries

How do you re-create 1920s Toronto? We asked Armando Sgrignuoli, the production designer behind CBC's Frankie Drake Mysteries, who definitely knows a thing or two about that. Sgrignuoli's task is to provide the world in which the titular character — Toronto's first female private detective (at least inside this fictional world) — can solve her some Roaring Twenties-related crimes.

Watch the video:

See how Frankie Drake Mysteries production designer Armando Sgrignuoli brings 1920s Toronto to life. 3:19

"Part of the key to good design is to draw the audience into a space," Sgrignuoli says in this video by filmmaker March Mercanti. "It reinforces aspects that can never be scripted, because in a script you can only fill in so much."

"So when we walk into a character's space such as Frankie's, the design should reinforce her character."

As Sgrignuoli gives us a tour of those very designs, his attention to detail makes it easy to forget what we're watching on the screen is filmed in modern day Toronto. But one thing we shouldn't forget is that he isn't doing it alone.

"Design is a very collaborative operation," he says. "The construction team, the decorating, the scenic, the props...it's various departments that come together to create that one frame."

