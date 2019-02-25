These artists from Winnipeg are re-creating Canadian camping in Sweden using only ice and snow

To get to Jukkasjärvi, Sweden from Winnipeg, Manitoba is no small journey. For artists Jennie O'Keefe and Chris Pancoe, it was their first time figuring out how to create a full installation out of the snow and ice already on-site at Icehotel Sweden, located in this small town considerably north of the Arctic Circle.

Watch the video:

Every year, a hotel and art exhibition made of snow and ice opens in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden. In one of the rooms is a recreation of a Canadian camping scene. 4:19

As two of the artists selected by Icehotel Sweden to dream up rooms this year (every year, the hotel curates a roster of artists from around the world), Pancoe and O'Keefe decided to take their summer love of camping and create a winter experience. With chisels, saws and very thick gloves, they went to work building a camper, massive ice bed and even a freezing campfire to give visitors to the Icehotel a vision of what it's like to be a cozy camper in the Canadian woods.

