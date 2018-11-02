The art of land: The way we affect it and the way it affects us

The Canadian landscape has inspired countless poets, painters and playwrights. And since we're bringing you stories about land this week, we decided to leave our stuffy old studio and travel across the country in order to bring the beauty of Banff — the traditional territories of the people of the Treaty 7 region — right into your living room.

Watch a clip:

A river pageant in PEI, a zany mural by BirdO and a VR project that shows a future Toronto through an Indigenous lens. 0:41

Today's show is all about land, from the way we affect it and the way it affects us to our dreams and visions of what it will become. Check out all the stories in the episode below, and stream the full episode now!

Imagine if Toronto were reclaimed by nature. This Indigenous futurism VR experience takes you there. Watch the video.

What happens when all the whales are gone? This P.E.I. pageant conjures a more optimistic future. Watch the video.

Like any good camper, this bird-headed muralist leaves each wall better than he found it. Watch the video.

It may look like mind control, but Maxime Michaud is making music with his brainwaves. Watch the video.

Exhibitionist in Residence: Sarah Fuller

Winnipeg artist Sarah Fuller, an artist at the Banff Centre, brings us her work on island habitats and mountains as islands.

