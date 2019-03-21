Stressed? This busy freelancer unwinds — by making GIFs

There's a reason why people describe freelance work as a hustle. Take this week's Exhibitionist in Residence, Toronto-based illustrator Heidi Berton — a 25-year-old OCAD U grad who's typically juggling a few assignments from editorial clients, always racing the clock to make deadline and deliver something up to her Canadian Magazine Award-nominated standards. And when Berton's feeling stressed, she has a go-to strategy for self-care: she does more work.

"More and more now, if I'm kind of getting overwhelmed with work stuff, I'll sit down and do some really simple animation that's just for me," she says. And on Friday's episode of CBC Arts: Exhibitionists, she'll be sharing a few examples.

Why so serious?

Cranking out a bit of simple animation like this carefree scooter girl is how Berton "winds down" from the job, she explains.

"I really like drawing people; I like drawing goofy characters. But really, [I like] anything that's bright, loud, kind of funny." That's her credo for just about all of her personal work, though, and in the compilation of GIFs airing on Friday's program, she's also included a few pieces that were created for a collaborative animation project that was organized for London, Ont., comic arts festival Tingfest. (Coincidentally, it's the same project that produced these Meg Dearlove GIFs which appeared on the show earlier this season.)

"I feel like most of my work tends to be goofy," she says. "I don't do too many serious, heavy pieces. For editorial, there's a lot of that going around."

Get happy!

"I hope I can make people laugh," says Berton. "That's generally my goal in most anything that I put down on paper — or anything that I draw." (These days, she does most of her animation digitally.) "I like my work to have some aspect of humour to it. I would like it to make people feel good."

Take a look!

