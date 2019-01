Jorge Camarotti

Jorge Camarotti was born in Sao Paolo, Brazil. In 2003, he moved to Montreal. For 15 years he has worked as a photographer and his images are published worldwide. In 2017, he published Les Chronicles du Mile-End, bringing together hundreds of photos and texts. Camarotti wrote and produced his first short film, 165 Days, and his most recent project is Kinship, now distributed by Fragments.