If you can pull off making this Arctic fox cake, we predict you will be the star of the holidays

Lyndsay Sung, an artist based in Vancouver and known for her dizzyingly adorable cakes, has made baking into a place to express her creativity and even turn her life events (the pleasant and the not-so-pleasant) into confectionery creations. And now, in the video below made by Josephine Anderson with additional camera by Eva Brownstein, Sung is taking you through all the necessary steps to turn a drawing of a light blue Arctic fox into the perfect holiday dessert.

Your Christmas is about to get deliciously cute!

Watch the video:

Cake artist Lyndsay Sung takes you through all the steps to create the cutest holiday cake we've ever seen. Filmmaker: Josephine Anderson 4:41

From baking the cake and making the buttercream to piping the ears onto the little woodland creature, Sung shows you the way to be the winner of your holiday celebrations. And her recipe for both the cake and buttercream are below. Happy baking!

Follow Lyndsay Sung (and share your Arctic fox attempts with her) here.

(CBC Arts)

Simple Vanilla Buttercream Recipe

Makes about 4 to 5 cups

2 cups of unsalted butter, room temperature

4 cups of icing sugar or confectioner's sugar, sifted

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoons whole milk

In the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on high speed until it is light and fluffy, about two minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the icing sugar, vanilla and milk, and mix on low speed to combine the ingredients. Once the icing sugar is incorporated, crank it to high speed and beat another two minutes until it has more than doubled in volume for a fluffy whipped frosting. Leftover buttercream can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks or in the freezer for a month; bring back to room temperature and re-whip in a stand mixer before using. This recipe can easily be halved or doubled.

Vanilla Cream Cake

I love this not-too-sweet vanilla butter cake. It uses cake flour but gets a sturdier-crumb boost from four large eggs and one cup of heavy cream. Frost with Simple Vanilla Buttercream and rainbow sprinkles and you'll be whisked through space and time back to a heavenly childhood dream.

Makes three 8 x 2-inch round cake layers or around 28 regular sized cupcakes (cupcake liners filled two-thirds full)

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1¾ cup granulated white sugar

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extrac​t

3 cups cake flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup heavy cream (33% milk fat)

1 cup whole milk (3.25% milk fat)

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare three 8 x 2 inch round cake pans. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on high speed until light and fluffy, about two minutes. Using a spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Turn the mixer down to low speed and add the eggs one at a time until incorporated, then add the vanilla extract. In a large bowl, use a balloon whisk to mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a large liquid measuring cup, whisk together the cream and the milk. With the mixer on low speed, add 1/3 of the flour mixture, then ½ the milk mixture, alternating and finishing with the flour mixture. I mix for about 30-60 seconds total — you do not want to over-mix your batter.

Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans and smooth the tops with an offset spatula. Bake for 20-25 minutes, checking for doneness at 20 minutes. Cakes will be done when a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean and the tops of the cakes are lightly golden brown.

Let cakes cool completely before frosting.

Stream CBC Arts: Exhibitionists or catch it on CBC Television Friday nights at 11:30pm (12am NT) and Sundays at 3:30pm (4pm NT). Watch more videos here.