He's worked on Madonna, Arcade Fire and Childish Gambino tours, but he's just as excited about this

Working at Montreal's Moment Factory, Manuel Galarneau gets to be a part of larger-than-life projects for larger-than-life artists: Madonna, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Childish Gambino, Arcade Fire. A big part of his day job is producing the imagery that'll define a major stadium tour.

"The extravagance of rock shows," he says. "It's crazy, right?"

Still, Galarneau, 31, gets just as much satisfaction working on projects that aren't on the scale of a 20,000 seat arena. When he teams up with indie acts, he says he gets the luxury of collaborating one-on-one with musicians — and that's how "Yako," the video appearing on this week's episode of CBC Arts: Exhibitionists, came to be.

I wanted you, at the end of it, to feel kind of rushed from what you were seeing. - Manuel Galarneau, artist

Beat Market, an electronic duo from Montreal, tapped Galarneau to make them some concert visuals. And for a guy who's helped develop projects for the world's biggest pop stars, he says he was unusually starstruck. ("I was super, super excited, because I'm really just a fanboy.")

The result was "Yako," a totally abstract video that percolates with shape and colour as the beats blow up. "The whole song is like a crescendo, right? I wanted you, at the end of it, to feel kind of rushed from what you were seeing."

And to nail that lava lamp vibe, Galarneau blended CGI with some super-low tech. The video's signature aesthetic — fluid psychedelia — is the result of a kitchen sink experiment. It's what happens when you mix soap and milk and oil and paint — and film it.

"The end result feels like a look through a microscope analyzing alien-ish bacteria," he says.

Want to know more about this Montreal artist? We'll let him take it from here.

