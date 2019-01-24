Skip to Main Content
Cut it! Paint it! Renowned street artist Roadsworth teaches you how to stencil
Video

Cut it! Paint it! Renowned street artist Roadsworth teaches you how to stencil

Montreal's Roadsworth gets out the materials to show you how to make your own two-toned stencil.

Montreal's Roadsworth gets out the materials to show you how to make your own two-toned stencil

Lise Hosein · CBC Arts ·
(CBC Arts)

Montreal's street artist Roadsworth is known for his mindbending two-dimensional art that can make you feel like you're about to fall, like you're underwater or standing on top of the thinnest pane of glass. His installations and murals on both wall and ground can be found all overthe world — even on this silo in rural Ontario.

Now, in this video made by filmmaker Pablo Aravena, Roadsworth is sharing a few of his secrets. With some posterboard, markers, an X-ACTO knife and paint, Roadsworth will show you how to make your own two-toned stencil.

Watch the video:

Street artist Roadsworth takes you through the steps to create your own two-toned stencil. Filmmaker: Pablo Aravena 2:54

We'll be looking for your results on the streets of your hometown — don't forget to send us pics!

Follow Roadsworth here.

(CBC Arts)

Stream CBC Arts: Exhibitionists or catch it on CBC Television Friday nights at 11:30pm (12am NT) and Sundays at 3:30pm (4pm NT). Watch more videos here.

About the Author

Lise Hosein

Lise Hosein is a producer at CBC Arts. Before that, she was an arts reporter at JazzFM 91, an interview producer at George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight and a PhD candidate at the University of Toronto. When she's not at her CBC Arts desk she's sometimes an instructor at OCADU and is always quite terrified of bees.

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us