Cut it! Paint it! Renowned street artist Roadsworth teaches you how to stencil

Montreal's street artist Roadsworth is known for his mindbending two-dimensional art that can make you feel like you're about to fall, like you're underwater or standing on top of the thinnest pane of glass. His installations and murals on both wall and ground can be found all overthe world — even on this silo in rural Ontario.

Now, in this video made by filmmaker Pablo Aravena, Roadsworth is sharing a few of his secrets. With some posterboard, markers, an X-ACTO knife and paint, Roadsworth will show you how to make your own two-toned stencil.

Watch the video:

Street artist Roadsworth takes you through the steps to create your own two-toned stencil. Filmmaker: Pablo Aravena 2:54

We'll be looking for your results on the streets of your hometown — don't forget to send us pics!

