Celebrating 100 episodes and over 600 artists with CBC Arts: Exhibitionists

Today we're in celebration mode because we've hit a milestone with our 100th episode of CBC Arts: Exhibitionists. In four seasons, we've featured over 600 artists from all across the country. From a 9-year-old drag queen to a 98-year-old painter, we have covered the gambit. Today, we want to find out what some of our artists have been up to, revisit some of our most-watched short docs and bask in the brilliance of some of Canada's most creative minds.

Celebrating 100 episodes and over 600 artists on CBC Arts: Exhibitionists. 0:27

Check out all the stories in the episode below, and stream the full episode now!

Back in Season 1 we hung out with Rupi Kaur in her bedroom and talked poetry, Instagram and menstruation. Since then, both of her books have become bestsellers and she's sold out stadiums, had her work translated into 40 languages and outsold Homer's odyssey. Yeah, she's killing it. Here's a look back at Rupi Kaur just as she was on the cusp of all this success. Watch the full video.

Who needs Barbie when you can get a Bychkova? Back in Season 1 we hung out with Marina Bychkova, who crafts intricately detailed dolls that take over 500 hours to make and sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Watch the full video.

In December 2017 we looked back at greener times with Raku Inoue's incredible sculptures made from plants in his own garden. Watch the full video.

Over the years we've showcased a ton of super talented kids — from a ballet dancer to a wildlife photographer, from a doll maker to a portrait painter. And then there's 13-year-old David Pudlat. He's a young artist from Cape Dorset, following his father's footsteps, and bringing traditional Inuit art to a new generation. Watch the full video.

It turns out you guys really love paper art. This video has over a million views on our YouTube channel.

Since we hung out with this next artist — Alberta's own Jonny Sun, who you may know on Twitter as a verified alien — he's collaborated on a best selling book with his hero Lin-Manuel Miranda, appeared on late night with Seth Meyers and been named one of Time magazine's 25 most influential people on the Internet. Here he is a few years earlier on Earth about to see his play on opening night. Watch the full video.

We've been lucky enough to talk with a lot of people at the start of their careers — but before we go, we also want to take some time to celebrate the legends that come to CBC Arts and share their wisdom. Here's theatre legend Djanet Sears and her words of advice to young artists. Watch the full video.

We want to thank every artist featured on the past 100 episodes of CBC Arts: Exhibitionists for opening their doors to us and sharing their craft and process with our cameras. And a special thanks to all of you for tuning in each week and supporting the work of Canadian artists across the country.

Stream CBC Arts: Exhibitionists or catch it on CBC Television Friday nights at 11:30pm (12am NT) and Sundays at 3:30pm (4pm NT). Watch more videos here.