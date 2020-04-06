Daumante Stirbyte is running out of clay, so she's going mini-sized for her new sculptures

In our self-shot video series COVID Residencies, we're checking out how artists are adapting their practices in isolation, whether it's diving into different processes or getting lost in their sketchbooks.

Daumante Stirbyte's sculptures might remind you of water bears, amoebae or other creatures that lumber or skitter around. Living in London, Ont. by way of Ireland and Lithuania, the ceramics artist uses her figures to "create a universe of my own."

(Daumante Stirbyte)

Now in isolation in her home, Stirbyte is very aware of her finite resource: clay. So she's making smaller works that fit well with the rest of her practice but also work to express how she's feeling day to day. In this video, you'll see how she creates these adorable creatures and meet two of them: Sad Blob and Screaming Blob.

Follow Daumante Stirbyte here and keep a lookout for the stories we're bringing you from other artists in isolation as part of COVID Residencies. Stay safe, friends!

(Daumante Stirbyte)

