Dalkhafine wants you (yes, you) to draw on her mural

A mock-up of Dalkhafine's mural for the Yorkville Murals festival. (Yorkville Murals)

For Dalkhafine, also known as Delphine Dussoubs, all art is about storytelling. The French-born, Montreal-based multidisciplinary artist started out as an animator before branching out into other fields, and says that she carries animation's character and story-driven approach to all her work.

"In animation, we learn to tell stories, to create characters with a personality, a psychological profile behind them," she says. "I like to [ask] myself when I'm creating, 'What is the character thinking? How does he see things?'"

She even brings that approach to her mural work, which she says is often "full of symbolism, even if it's not particularly obvious at first glance."

For the upcoming Yorkville Murals festival, Dalkhafine is creating an interactive piece that asks the audience to give "a tattoo" to the characters she's created using temporary markers. We asked her about that, how she found her style, and her narrative approach.

How do you translate that animation approach of creating a story to a still image?

I think it's something I've done naturally since I was little. I used to make up a lot of stories with my toys, for example. My sister and I used to create shows for my parents. I think the storytelling aspect is something that's been with me for a long time.

Somewhere along the line, the transition from storytelling in animation to storytelling in illustration came naturally. I went to museums a lot when I was younger, and I find that pictures, paintings, and drawings tell a lot of stories on their own.

You have a really unique, graphic style. How did that evolve?

Initially, I had to do a lot of academic work. To find your visual style, our [art school] teachers told us you had to have technique. So at first, my drawing was very realistic. We did a lot of perspective drawings and nude drawings, to get to know the anatomy of the characters, their posture and so on. Then, when I felt more comfortable, I started to explore a more personal visual style.

I worked a lot in black and white before moving on to colour in 2017 and 2018, as if I wanted to concentrate on the primary aspect of drawing — finding my style visually — before adding a second layer, the colour layer, in 2018 and 2019. Above all, I found my style by freeing myself from customer demands, working just for myself and on personal projects.

What were the big influences on you, stylistically?

I know it's not obvious at first glance, but many painters have influenced me. For example, [Paul] Gauguin in his characters and colours. I've also been greatly influenced by engraving, like the work of da Vinci or Gustave Doré. Gauguin and [Henri] Matisse for their work with colours — that inspired me most. Their use of colours is sometimes surprising, and that's something that's marked me a lot. As for da Vinci and Doré, it's their work on engraving and pure drawing in particular that attracted me.

Then, the world of tattooing influenced me a lot at one time. I guess the world of animated film has influenced me a lot too. There are lots of different characters and very colourful backgrounds.

Talk to me about your mural work. What appeals to you about working on big outdoor pieces?

It's a different kind of medium, one that breaks away from digital standards. I love working on new canvases and media, because for me it's always a new challenge. It's like back to basics, working with paintbrushes for a painting. It's very primal and I love it.

It's also an art form that can be seen from the street — no need to enter a museum. I like the idea that my art is accessible to everyone, free of charge.

Your pieces for Yorkville have a real interactive element to them. Where did that come from and how do you expect it to work in practice?

The 2023 installation has really been designed for interaction between spectator and artwork: passersby are invited by the [mural] characters to draw them a tattoo. I think that could make the project fun because several people can draw at the same time; several colours can be used.

Maybe you have a tattoo fantasy but don't dare do it? Would you like to make a declaration of love to your mother? Sure, you can test it on one of the characters. The main work itself becomes a means of expression, and I like this idea.