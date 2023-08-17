14:20 How the NWT wildfires are impacting artists in the North

The stories coming out of the Northwest Territories and B.C. right now are devastating. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes due to wildfires, and there's a lot of uncertainty about what comes next.

Leela Gilday is a musician based in Yellowknife. When the fires started spreading, she packed her camper van and drove for hours with her elderly parents and her dog.

Now safe and staying with family in Edmonton, Gilday has been reflecting on this emotional journey and what matters most to her.

She joins guest host Talia Schlanger to talk about what the last few days have been like for her.

WATCH | Leela Gilday performs her song Giants:

