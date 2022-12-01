The CBC Arts holiday gift guide: 2022 edition

(Clockwise from left): Gift ideas from Valéry Goulet, Nancy Nickolson, Kent Monkman, Teenadult and Kness. (Valéry Goulet, Nancy Nickolson, Kent Monkman, Teenadult, Kness)

Welcome to the CBC Arts holiday gift guide! Like every year, I've searched for artist merch and brand collabs that are sold by Canada's creative community — specifically the talented folks we cover on the site.

Prepare to click "add to cart," because this is some seriously giftable swag: cozy apparel, cute AF home goods — even one-of-a-kind packing supplies for wrapping up your haul. Let's go shopping!

Gifts! Gifts! Gifts!

(Kami Goertz)

Kami Goertz soft action figure - Etsy, $30 and up

Tragedy! The "Mellow Portabello" sold out before this gift guide went to print. But Winnipeg's Kami Goertz has plenty more huggable fungi on her Etsy. Snatch up a cuddly reishi or morel while you can — maybe a stuffed puffball too.

Mushrooming: The Joy of the Quiet Hunt is more than a basic field guide. The new book, written by Diane Borsato, is a method for seeing beauty all around you. (Courtesy of Diane Borsato)



Mushrooming: The Joy of the Quiet Hunt - Diane Borsato and Kelsey Oseid, $38.95

The perfect thing to read while snuggling a plush mushroom: a book about the many wonders of the fungi kingdom, illustrated with adorable watercolour sketches. Read our interview about Mushrooming with author Diane Borsato.

(Gardiner Shop)



Mug and "Grandma Bowl" - Sami Tsang/Gardiner Shop: $40, $50

Sami Tsang's ceramic sculptures are probably too grand for stuffing in a Christmas stocking, but this artist on the rise sells smaller ceramic wares through the Gardiner Museum's gift shop. I couldn't choose just one. Maybe you won't be able to either.

(Kness)



Egg cups - Kness, $20-40

Or there's this even smaller option: a sweet li'l hand-painted egg cup by Kness, a Quebec artist known for her ceramic critters.

(Suite City Woman)



SuiteCityWoman miniatures - Etsy, $7 and up

Was that last item still too big? Sheesh. Is this small enough for you? Roxanne Brathwaite , star of CBC reality show Best in Miniature , sells tiny home furnishings. Find everything from wallpaper to rustic pottery on her Etsy.

(Sugarbones)

Aphrodite bottle opener - Sugarbones, $25

Love beer? Make cracking a cold one a thing of beauty. As we learned earlier this year, Sugarbones is Hamilton's patron goddess of artist-made merch.

Things to wear

(Shanna Van Maurik)



Nymph crewneck - Shanna Van Maurik, $44 (US)

Get cozy! Everyone loves a classic crewneck, and this one features art by Toronto painter Shanna Van Maurik. Browse her online shop for more designs.

(Lalita's Art Shop)



Valéry Goulet beanie - Lalita's Art Shop, $49.99

Get cozier! Edmonton's Valéry Goulet has designed a variety of printed toques like this one. They're topped with fluffy detachable pom-poms.

(Buff)

EcoStretch Neckwear - Tim Singleton/Buff, $25

Style this sporty accessory as a scarf, a beanie, a hair tie: anything goes! The best thing about it? The eye-popping print by Toronto designer Tim Singleton.

(Manitobah Mukluks)

Caroline Monnet Tamarack boot - Manitobah Mukluks, $360

You can't leave home this time of year without a solid pair of winter boots, and these bb's are a work of art. The grain-leather exterior features a design by multidisciplinary artist Caroline Monnet.

(Teenadult)



Teenadult panties and boxers - Undz: $20, $20

For the folks who always gift undies. (Thanks, Mom.) Get these from Teenadult, a.k.a. Montreal illustrator Kezna Dalz.

Things with flair

(Kent Monkman)



Château Miss Chief tote - Kent Monkman, $15

Château Miss Chief is also the name of Kent Monkman 's home in Picton, Ont., where he welcomes visitors to come see the many pieces of his art installed throughout the building and hear stories about his alter ego Miss Chief Eagle Testickle.

(MOCA)

Rajni Perera scarf - MOCA, $180

Rajni Perera was the winner of this year's MOCA Award and you can find this silk scarf (printed with a design by the artist) through the Toronto museum's online shop.

(Jenn Woodall)



Jenn Woodall enamel pin - Silver Sprocket, $14 US

Perfect for someone on your naughty list (and the nice list too, if they've got a sense of humour). The design's by Toronto comics artist Jenn Woodall .

(Hilary Jane)

Flower collar clips - Hilary Jane, $22.71

Packaged in sets of two, these collar clips will dress up any outfit. The floral design is distinctly Hilary Jane. I could definitely see these on one of her retro glamour girls .

(Sugarbones)



Pretty Deadly switchblade comb - Sugarbones, $40

I thought these only existed in old movies! Who knew they were still being made — by an illustrator from Hamilton , no less. Get 'em for your whole girl gang.

(Peppy Colours)

Ball is Life vertical card holder - Peppy Colours, $300

A treasured reminder of how much credit card debt they've accrued splurging on last-minute Raptors tickets. (Designed by Pepe Bratanov , curator at The Local Gallery in Toronto, this slim wallet is made of upcycled basketball leather.)

(Ali Munn)

Tallulah Fontaine x Ali Munn sterling silver postcard pendant, $195

From jewelry maker Ali Munn in collaboration with Edmonton artist Tallulah Fontaine, this pendant comes in 10K gold and sterling silver (pictured). If you're planning to splurge on a pal — perhaps one with ties to Alberta (dig the wild rose on the postcard) — the piece was conceived as a luxe version of the classic BFF necklace. Fun fact: Fontaine was one of this year's Polaris Music Prize poster artists. About that …

(L-R): 2022 Polaris Music Prize posters by Tallulah Fontaine, Heavy Machinery and Kendra Yee. (Polaris Music Prize)

2022 Polaris Music Prize poster - Polaris Music Prize, $50

… this year's prints are still for sale.

Paper goods

(Heather Buchanan)

Asstroplogikal Splines, Horror Scoops Zodiac Poster - Heather Buchanan, $49

I see more posters in your future. This one, for starters. (Find more Horror Scoops prints in Heather Buchanan's online shop.)

(Lucas Morneau)

Queer Newfoundland Hockey League Card Pack - Lucas Morneau/Struts Gallery, $250

These are some top-shelf hockey collectibles — and you don't have to care about sports to like them. Part of Lucas Morneau 's art project the Queer Newfoundland Hockey League , each limited edition pack comes with a piece of A.B.C. gum. (Yes, it's what you think it is.)

(Jessa Dupuis)

Collage notebook - Jessa Dupuis, $10

The notebook itself is a classic Moleskine cahier journal, but the cover is an original work of art. Jessa Dupuis collages each one by hand.

(Jenn Woodall)

Jenn Woodall Flash Sticker Sheet - Silver Sprocket, $9 (US)

But if you're buying for someone who'd prefer to decorate their own notebook, stickers are the way to go.

(Itsfunnyhowww)

Daniela Amyot gift box - Itsfunnyhowww, $38 and up

Still can't decide what to buy? Let Montreal's Daniela Amyot do your shopping for you. The illustrator sells a range of pre-packaged gift sets through her website (Itsfunnyhowww). The one pictured ( The Travel Box ) includes a colouring book, calendar and greeting card — all featuring her Millennialcore artwork.

For the person who has everything

Make it official: they own all the stuff, and they are absolutely impossible to shop for. This 8 x 10 Risograph poster by Arcane Bullshit will certify they are "the ONE true owner of the ENTIRE universe."

Wrap it up!

(Hilary Jane Home)



Wrapping paper pack - Hilary Jane, $26

You'll receive three sheets of artist-designed wrapping paper with every order from Hilary Jane, plus a set of matching greeting cards.

(Nancy Nickolson)



Nancy Nickolson holiday card pack - Etsy, $18 and up