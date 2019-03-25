The Canadian Screen Awards are this week — here's how to watch

Celebrating the best in Canadian visual storytelling, the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Gala will be broadcast live on CBC TV and streaming online on CBC Gem and YouTube on Sunday, March 31st at 8 p.m. (9 p.m. AT and 9:30 p.m. NT). Hear all about it and all the reasons to be excited below from the great Mary Walsh, who will be honoured at the event.

Mary Walsh takes us through all the reasons we have to celebrate and why she suspects we have more talent per capita in Canada than anywhere else in the world. 0:59

CBC will also stream the Canadian Screen Awards Digital Gala, honouring great Canadian digital storytelling, on CBC Gem on Thursday, March 28th at 7:00 p.m. ET (8 p.m. AT/8:30 p.m. NT).

How to watch the Canadian Screen Awards Gala

On CBC TV: Watch live on CBC TV at 8 p.m. (9 p.m. AT/9:30 p.m. NT)

On CBC Gem: Stream live on CBC Gem at 8 p.m. (9 p.m. AT/9:30 p.m. NT)

On YouTube: Stream live on the CBC YouTube channel at 8 p.m. (9 p.m. AT/9:30 p.m. NT)

How to watch the Canadian Screen Awards Digital Gala

On CBC Gem: Stream live on CBC Gem at 7:00 p.m. (8 p.m. AT/8:30 p.m. NT)