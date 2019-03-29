Can we speak freely? (Seriously, can we?) Sook-Yin Lee on the making of Unsafe

In Unsafe, on stage at Toronto's Berkeley Street Theatre to March 31, Sook-Yin Lee plays her best-known character: herself —a broadcaster who's been slinging a clipboard and mic since the '90s. And the story of how Lee, long-time MuchMusic VJ and even longer-time CBC Radio host, wound up writing and starring in that Canadian Stage production is the show's super-meta backbone — an origin story that we'll recap here.

It begins not with her, but Matthew Jocelyn, the theatre company's former artistic and general director. He'd hired young writer Zack Russell (She Stoops to Conquer) to create an original show about art and censorship, and Jocelyn's jumping point was an infamous bit of Canadian art history: the Eli Langer controversy of 1993. Back then, Langer's paintings landed him in court on child pornography charges — charges that were ultimately dropped. But Russell, per Unsafe, wasn't sold on writing a show about the case. 25 years later, Canadian artists aren't usually fighting censorship in court, so the playwright asked Lee to join him on a project that would explore what the challenges to artistic freedom look like today, from "cancel culture" to the institutional taboos that put careers and reputations at stake. Russell wanted to write fiction; Lee wanted a journalistic approach. Details of why and how they eventually parted ways are scripted in Unsafe, a show written by Lee, directed by Sarah Garton Stanley, co-starring Christo Graham as Russell (with a consultant credit for the real-life guy).

It's a work of docu-theatre that puts emphasis on a series of video interviews conducted by Lee, an artist who has a few war stories of her own to share. (Google keywords: CBC + Shortbus.) She spoke about artistic freedom with notables including Jeremy Dutcher, Rupi Kaur and George Elliott Clarke — a Hinterland who's who of culture — and these artists offer frank reflections, revealing how censorship has mutated into a more complicated question than, say, whether or not actors can perform nude on stage. (Consider that a spoiler.)

Between their accounts, a very long list of historical case studies and the Lee/Russell meta-plot, Unsafe lobs dozens of big, unwieldy questions for the audience to take home. Who gets to make art? Who grants that permission? How does fear affect everyone's ability to speak freely? And that goes for both sides of the power dynamic, whether determined by class or race or disability or sex. It's a tangle of an investigation — but these are tangled times.

Says Lee: "It just feels very much that this is a cultural moment where there's a tremendous amount of anxiety and confusion."

"How can we make peace with that?" she asks. That's one of the goals behind the show, she explains — and to reach it, people will have to listen to some things they might not want to hear. That especially applies to the gatekeepers of artistic institutions, she says, and the show begins with a charged interview between Lee and Jocelyn. Was she hired as a diversity "box tick?" Lee doesn't hold back in asking that question, and what follows is a conversation that reveals the biases that exist, despite the best intentions.

Here, she talks about the origins of the show and the interviews that shaped it.

The show is very much the story of how it got made. What about the proposal interested you?

Well, I mean, art and censorship — there seems to be a lot of grist there. I'm an artist, censorship is about control or the stifling of expression. And, you know, Canadian Stage — it's really a pillar of Canadian theatre, and that's one realm that I've done my least amount of work in.

I was very taken by Zack's work. I'd seen a play based on the work of Claude Vivier [Musik Fur das Ende]. It was great, so the prospect of working with Zack to me was very exciting.

The whole question of art and censorship is enormous, and you say it in the show: you'd been "tasked" with something kind of impossible. When you were working on this, was there ever any expectation that you would ever come close to answering it?

The enormity became apparent as we dug into it.

We began by leaning into interviews — finding interesting artists that had in one way, shape or form been censored or silenced or excluded. And as I began to talk with them, they affected me. Their stories were complicated and difficult and tender, fraught with all kinds of conflict.

Certain commonalities were coming up. It became clear to me that this idea of art and censorship — this idea of Eli Langer being brought to court 25 years ago — that doesn't happen today. But it's not like censorship goes away. The desire to control expression, it just takes on different forms. It's a different way of silencing somebody, and that's by removing their opportunity to speak, limiting their opportunity to speak, giving them the opportunity to speak and then taking it away. The people I'm speaking of are institutions, arts and culture institutions, in our country.

It was very strange for me to see because many people talked to me and then they'd call me back and say, "I can't talk to you. I actually can't. You can't run any of that stuff," because they were afraid.

Christo Graham and Sook-Yin Lee in a scene from Unsafe, on stage to March 31 at Toronto's Berkeley Street Theatre. (Photo: Dahlia Katz/Courtesy of Canadian Stage)

You touch on so many definitions of what censorship can be, and that means that there are so many questions to consider, so many more than what we start with. Why did you want to leave the audience with more questions than where we began?

It's so easy to assert a finite statement these days. We're doing it online all the time. We never get into the paradoxical, or the nuanced, or the grey zone.

We must be mindful of how we engage with the world, or at least be aware of our behaviour. I think that's what I'm hoping for people to see. And also, on a greater level, to question how our cultural expression is disseminated through myriad institutions of culture, be it art galleries, media, CBC. You know, every single artistic, cultural, main institution is run by white upper management. And we are now at a place [where there's] a call for real diversity and inclusion in our culture.

The interview with Matthew Jocelyn at the beginning of the play, where he's a guy who's been holding a very powerful position as the artistic director of Canadian Stage for the last 10 years, I mean, he really reveals a lot of his own biases in terms of how he feels that Canadian theatre, as it has been built, is based upon a kind of classic or Shakespearean or European tradition that does not necessarily include all people. And he's questioning that, and he also shows his bias, and he's also admitting his own shortcomings.

During the performance I saw, you could hear a lot of people bristling...

Gasping!

Even the title, Unsafe, does it come from that interview? He says something like your conversation is going into "unsafe territory."

Yeah, it does. He does. Exactly. We chose to put that front and centre and the story kind of unpacks from that interview.

Right away you're feeling like, "Oh! This is weird. Shit's gotten real. This is unsafe right away."

So how did that interview come about?

Through the interviews, I began to wonder, "Am I a [diversity] box tick?" I was like, I have to interview him. That was the last week that he was at Canadian Stage. He was literally packing his boxes up. So I set up a camera and interviewed him and — you know, I was excited by the interview because oh my god! He is in a position of power and he is speaking so candidly! And I can't believe what he is saying to me! I was sparring with him, and he was sparring back at me! But I was a newbie and I was kind of stupid, so I did not ask for release forms from any of the interviews. Because it was straddling theatre and documentary, and also because it was visual, and not just radio and audio, I needed to get release forms.

So, later — "Uh, Matthew? I need a release form." And by then he was like, "Oh my god, no! I can't sign that." He had realized all those things he had said and revealed.

How did you get him on board?

Well, I met with him and I just said, "You're speaking the truth and we need the truth. We need especially people in positions of power who are just like you to hear this truth, people who may share your opinions, and we need them to step aside for the next gen, and we need them to make room for more inclusion."

I met with him, tried my best to convince him — and he was still very cold feet.

He signed it at the last minute. We were in rehearsals! (laughs) It was greatly due to [director] Sarah Stanley's constant meeting and encouraging him to do the right thing.

Every major art and culture institution in this country — I really wish for there to be meaningful change within the structures. I made a big long list of people who are higher ups, and I'm talking upper management. And I sent a package out to them hoping they would come to the show, hoping that they would see Matthew laying himself bare and actually reflect upon their powerful decisions and what they are doing within the institutions. Tumbleweeds rolled back. (laughs) Not many people responded, but some people did.

The media coverage is wonderful, and the conversation will happen, but I also believe these cultural institutions were built to serve Canadians and they must continue to do so — and they must reconsider where they're at or they will become obsolete and they will be a disservice to Canadians who pay for them.

We have to push the power to get with the program.

Sook-Yin Lee and Christo Graham in a scene from Unsafe. (Photo: Dahlia Katz/Courtesy of Canadian Stage)

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Unsafe. Featuring Sook-Yin Lee and Christo Graham. Written by Sook-Yin Lee. Directed by Sarah Garton Stanley. Presented by Canadian Stage. To March 31. Berkeley Street Theatre, Toronto. www.canadianstage.com