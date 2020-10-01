Big Things Small Towns is back for another road trip and it's bigger — and smaller — than ever

The pandemic has dramatically affected the way in which we travel this year. With cancelled destination weddings, postponed family flights and docked cruise ships, shorter road trips to local destinations have been the only choice for most. Luckily, long before COVID-19, Alberta and Saskatchewan pandemic-proofed your road trip by creating multiple big art objects to see in many of its small towns.

In the first season of Big Things Small Towns, with host Tamarra Canu, CBC Arts took you to see six "giants" in the Prairies. The series returns to CBC Gem for a road trip across Alberta and Saskatchewan, and this time it's bigger — and smaller — than ever.

This year, Big Things Small Towns travels to:

Mundare, AB: The World's Largest Ukranian Sausage was erected in Mundare in 2001. We talk meat with the people who made it and learn how this kobasa is keeping the town relevant.

Moose Jaw, SK: Mac the Moose found itself in an international controversy when a small town in Norway challenged its title for world's tallest moose. Watch as the two moose mayors go head to head to settle the score.

St. Paul, AB: St. Paul is home to the world's first UFO Landing Pad. If that doesn't surprise you, the hidden history behind it might.

Indian Head, SK: The conversation around monuments and representation is evolving. Tamarra sits down with Carry the Kettle First Nation as they reflect on the town's giant statue of a chief's head.

Lacombe, AB: Lacombe is home to the Guinness World Records' Largest Fishing Lure, and its design is one you might recognize.

Cochin, SK: On top of a prairie hill sits a lone lighthouse. Find out why the landlocked town of Cochin decided its Prairie province needed an East Coast lighthouse.