Because we can't get enough of Sandra Oh, watch some of her killer performances for free right here

Sandra Oh made history Sunday night at the Golden Globes — over and over and over again. She was the first person of Asian heritage to host the show. (And the first Canadian!) She was a winner, too, the first actress of Asian descent to earn multiple Golden Globes (her first was in 2006) and the first since 1980 (!!!) to win best TV actress. She made viewers laugh, cry, cry some more — and wish that they could see even more of her. So thank your parents, Jesus, your agent — and the wonders of public broadcasting most of all, because four of Oh's killer performances are all streaming for free on CBC Gem right now.

In Mina Shum's directorial debut, Oh plays Jade Li, a 20-something who dreams of winning the Academy Award (and maybe a few Golden Globes, too). But still living at home with her strict Chinese-Canadian family, she's torn between tradition and her dreams when it comes to life and love.

Oh and Shum reunited for this feature, another heartfelt drama about a Chinese-Canadian family. Starring Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon's Cheng Pei Pei, Meditation Park is a coming-of-age story about a woman in her '60s — a housewife who slowly learns to live life on her own terms after discovering her husband's affair. Oh plays her supportive daughter. (Both actresses talked with CBC Arts about the project, calling it a "love letter to Asian moms everywhere.")

There are a surprising number of animated movies and TV shows listed on Oh's IMDB page, from the new She-Ra cartoon to Phineas and Ferb. This one, though, is a Canadian-made feature. Originally released in French, Oh plays Four-eyed Frankie in this English version. The story of an epic snowball fight, the movie's based on the '80s Quebecois kids' flick The Dog Who Stopped the War — and if that's not enough French-Canadian content for you, stick around for the soundtrack. It features a tune by Céline​ Dion.

No movie about the end of the world has ever been quite so Canadian, and not just because the story's set in Toronto. Never in the history of movies has the apocalypse been this polite. There are no riots, no CGI earthquakes or meteors, no space missions to nuke meteors and/or aliens. There isn't even an Aerosmith power ballad on the soundtrack. Oh stars alongside writer/director Don McKellar in this modern classic. Global annihilation aside, she's having the worst day ever, and as she races to make it home to her husband, it seems nothing will go to plan.