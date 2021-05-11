Yung Chang

Yung Chang is the multi-award-winning director of feature documentaries Up the Yangtze (2007), China Heavyweight (2012), The Fruit Hunters (2013), This is Not a Movie (2019), and Wuhan Wuhan (2021). His Field of Vision short Gatekeeper (2016) is a Vimeo Staff Pick and Pandemic19 (2020) short is streaming on Kanopy, World Channel, Al Jazeera World, and Tencent. His first feature script, Eggplant, was a part of the 2018 TIFF Writers Studio and the 2015 Sundance Institute Screenwriting and Directing labs. His films have played top-tier international film festivals and have been broadcast around the world. A graduate of the Meisner acting technique from the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in NYC and Concordia University's Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema in Montreal, Chang's films are recognized for being humanistic stories exploring emotionally complex characters through a cinematic lens. Chang is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the DGC and the WGC. More info at yungfilms.com.