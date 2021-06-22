Fuad Ahmed

Fuad Ahmed is a graduate of the Canadian Film Centre's Actors Conservatory and a recipient of REEL Canada's RBC Emerging Artist Award. Best known for his breakout role as Dr. Ned Patel in the World War II drama Bomb Girls (Global), past film and television credits include Coroner (CBC), Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix), The Hardy Boys (Hulu) and the feature film Beeba Boys directed by Deepa Mehta. Theatre credits includ Small Mouth Sounds (Segal Centre, Montreal) After Wrestling (Factory Theatre, Toronto), Shakespeare in Love (Citadel Theatre, Edmonton/Royal Manitoba Theatre Company, Winnipeg) and Disgraced (Citadel Theatre, Edmonton).