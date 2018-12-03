Skip to Main Content
Toys from 50 years ago that stood the test of play and time
Video

Toys from 50 years ago that stood the test of play and time

Almost 50 years ago, when the hosts of Take 30 discussed toys that kids wanted, they asked the same questions that parents ask today.
Almost 50 years ago, when the hosts of Take 30 discussed toys that kids wanted, they asked the same questions that parents ask today. 7:30

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us