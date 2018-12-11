Skip to Main Content
Singing comedy duo The Smothers Brothers in 1966
Video

Singing comedy duo The Smothers Brothers in 1966

Tom and Dick Smothers, a folk-singing comedy duo get serious with Elwood Glover at the CNE.
Tom and Dick Smothers, a folk-singing comedy duo get serious with Elwood Glover at the CNE. 15:05

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us