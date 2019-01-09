Skip to Main Content
Martin Luther King on preaching non-violence
Video

Martin Luther King on preaching non-violence

Questioned by Front Page Challenge panelist Gordon Sinclair, King talked about the origins of his belief in non-violence in effecting his cause.
Questioned by Front Page Challenge panelist Gordon Sinclair, King talked about the origins of his belief in non-violence in effecting his cause. 1:27

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us