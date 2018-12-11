Skip to Main Content
How the Avro Arrow was built
Video

How the Avro Arrow was built

CBC's Newsmagazine takes viewers behind the scenes at the Malton airport hangar where the Avro Arrow was tested and built.
CBC's Newsmagazine takes viewers behind the scenes at the Malton airport hangar where the Avro Arrow was tested and built. 8:00

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us