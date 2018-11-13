Video

Canadian politicians on the PQ landslide victory in 1976

When the PQ sweeps to power Nov. 15, 1976, René Lévesque, Robert Bourassa, Bryce Mackasey, and Pierre Trudeau have something to say to Canadians.

