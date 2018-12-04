Skip to Main Content
A look behind the scenes at Canadian toy manufacturing in 1954
Video

A look behind the scenes at Canadian toy manufacturing in 1954

CBC Newsmagazine took the camera behind the scenes at the the Reliable Toys and Viceroy factories to see how dolls and rubber balls were made.
CBC Newsmagazine took the camera behind the scenes at the the Reliable Toys and Viceroy factories to see how dolls and rubber balls were made. 3:07

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us