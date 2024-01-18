The CBC Arts trend forecast: your guide to what's in for 2024

2024 will be the year of Furiosa, craft, all things analog ... and the Hamburglar? (Illustration: CBC Arts; Photos: Kablusiak and Norberg Hall, Jana Chytilova/Getty Images, Warner Bros., Canva)

From big events and breakout stars to the vibes that'll define the year: what are people going to be talking about in 2024? CBC Arts put that question to some of Canada's top artists and creatives earlier this month, and they answered the call. From Vancouver to Yellowknife, Edmonton to Halifax, our crew of trend forecasters includes artists who make work with a futurist bent, plus directors, designers, curators — and more than a few past Sobey nominees.

Can any of them get a perfect score on an ESP test? Heck no. But as leaders in the realms of visual art, film, theatre and design, their predictions hold more weight than any certified psychic's — at least where arts and entertainment is concerned. And based on what they told us, the future looks exciting.

Beyond the entertainment calendar, they've given us a vision for 2024 that's packed with shake-ups and surprises. 2023 saw the collapse of Twitter; will 2024 be the year we ditch social media entirely, and make zines instead? Will nostalgia rule the music world? Will Beyoncé drop a new concert film (simply because one of our respondents manifested it into existence)? Only time will tell, but for now, we have these educated guesses.

The year of slow art and fashion? (Illustration: CBC Arts; Photos: Canva, HBO)

In: Craftcore

From fashion and graphic design to contemporary art, the theme of the year is craft. Think art that's made slowly — not instantly conjured with a text prompt. Hand-made, mismatched — and maybe a little roughed up and crooked.

"I think we will continue to see a growing interest in beading, textile and ceramics; things that are related to the physical and the body," says Lindsey Sharman , curator at the Art Gallery of Alberta in Edmonton. Most of our forecasters would agree — though one of them, Brendan Tang , might be more than a little biased. (The Vancouver-based artist is on the judges panel for CBC's Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down .)

Why are we so attracted to things that look homespun? Maybe it's the long tail effect of lockdown-era hobbies. Maybe it's a reaction to the crisp, minimalist design that dominates our lives online — or the instant gratification of AI tools. Even in the realm of digital illustration, Montreal's Dalkhafine wants to see work that dials up a sense of imperfection, with loads of blur and grain.

If we're going to embrace the handmade — and sometimes wonky — in 2024, that's a good news story for fashion. Yellowknife artist Casey Koyczan predicts a greater interest in "recycled, sustainable and environmentally friendly clothes." Sage Paul , artistic director of Indigenous Fashion Arts , hopes for something similar: "A lot of people are really leaning into thrifted and second-hand clothing, so in terms of fashion, we'll see a lot of mix-match styling," she says. The platonic ideal of that look? The post-apocalyptic costume design of Station Eleven : 'fits pieced together from decades of scavenged fast fashion.

In: Peach Fuzz

What colour will everyone be wearing this year? "I always hope for baby vomit green," says Jaymie Lathem , general manager of the Up Here Festival in Sudbury, Ont. "But I have a feeling peach is coming in hard in 2024."

Most of our trend forecasters concur, though they may have been swayed by Pantone's influence. In December, the company anointed "Peach Fuzz" the official Color of the Year, a gentle hue that's neither pink nor orange nor beige. Several respondents are awaiting a year that's awash in its particular " warmth and modern elegance " (to quote Pantone), and other colour predictions share the same sweet but muted vibe: a few respondents anticipated a year of coral pink and pastels.

What other colours will we be seeing everywhere?

"Let's just maybe ease up on pink for a minute." — Molly McGlynn , filmmaker

"Greens. Deep, rich. Forests, hunters, emeralds and teals that evoke nature. These colours look amazing on everybody, they look gorgeous on a wall and they make you feel so good when you stare at them." — Tim Singleton , designer

"Primary yellow. I am surrounding myself with it. Pure joy!" — Séamus Gallagher , artist

"Did you see Oprah on the Golden Globes red carpet? It's all about the purples, the eggplants and the lilacs this year." — Michèle Pearson Clarke , artist

"The light spectrum is so inspiring. The entire thing. So that's what I hope we see, forever." — Rajni Perera , artist

Which esthetic trends will carry over from 2023?

"Sharp, impractical stiletto nails." —Séamus Gallagher, artist

"Between those rugby polo shirts from Bottoms and the word "Harvard" being in the news 10 million times over the past few weeks, I think we're gonna see more preppy and collegiate lewks carry over into this year." —Michèle Pearson Clarke, artist

"Maximalism. Everything everywhere all at once is too tasty and appealing after so many years of minimalism." —Tim Singleton, designer

"I hope that puff sleeves keep getting larger." — Melany Nugent-Noble, Nocturne Festival executive director

"Fringes!" —Caroline Monnet, artist

In 2024, we'll be in our Era era, channelling every period from the 1920s to the 2010s. (Illustration: CBC Arts; Photos: James Abbe/Getty Images, Scott Gries/Getty Images, HBO, Canva)

In: Analog everything!

At some point in 2023, we must have reached peak screentime, because the forecast for 2024 is all about ditching the phone — and digital media in general.

"I think we're all at our wit's end," says Molly McGlynn, who foresees a return to the analog life. For Tim Singleton, going analog means re-investing in physical media. "I'm so tired of not being able to access a movie or show without having seven streaming subscriptions," he says. "I've slowly been building up a DVD library again so I can always have my favourite films and shows at the ready."

Jaymie Lathem is patiently awaiting the second coming of zines. ("Cheers to snail mail and the punk DIY culture of making your own opportunities!" she says.)

But never mind the underground press; the return of traditional local media would be just as radical — and welcome — in 2024. "Magazines, radio, newspaper: these media … are necessary for the arts and culture," says artist Caroline Monnet . "People still want to consume them!"

What will have a comeback?

"Rock music." — Brittany Farhat , filmmaker

"The banjo." — Kenneth Montague , founder and director of Wedge Curatorial Projects

"Theatre in Toronto! It's experienced a renaissance after the pandemic." — Chris Abraham , artistic director of Crow's Theatre

"The right to free speech, good music on the radio, healing journeys of the mind and the heart, reading books." —Rajni Perera, artist

"I think we will see that humour can be serious and joy can be radical. I also think we will see a lot of artistic interest in mysticism, spiritualism and the occult." —Lindsey Sharman, curator of the Art Gallery of Alberta

"Mutual respect and genuine care for one another." —Casey Koyczan, artist

"Because of the state of the world — the climate, the wars going on — I think we're going to see a lot more consciousness. I personally hope to see something like back in the '70s when it was 'make love, not war.'" —Sage Paul, artistic director of Indigenous Fashion Arts

What era will have a comeback?

"I think we're back into revisiting the roaring '20s, a time for cultural freedom and eccentricity." —Caroline Monnet, artist

"The 2000s, with low-cut pants and Britney Spears style." ��—Dalkhafine, artist

"I feel like we are all loving the '90s, and we could always have more house music" —Brendan Tang, artist

"I think people will be rewatching HBO's Girls a lot, now that the 2010s is a source of nostalgia." —Séamus Gallagher, artist

Oh, what a year! What a lovely year! The year of Furiosa? (Illustration: CBC Arts; Photos: A24, Warner Bros., FX)

The movies we're excited to see in 2024

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular badass, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the sequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, and according to our trend forecasters, it's the most anticipated film of 2024. It was mentioned more than any other title, and among those counting down the days to the premiere is Michèle Pearson Clarke. "George Miller probably made one of the greatest feminist action films with Mad Max: Fury Road," says Clarke. "Yes, please to more of that."

Summer blockbuster season is a long time to wait, however, so in the meantime, Clarke is planning to catch the newly released Girls State, a companion to the 2020 documentary Boys State. February will see the debut of Marmalade (Jaymie Lathem's movie pick), a heist flick starring Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame, and Comme le feu, a drama from Quebec director Philippe Lesage. Caroline Monnet is excited to catch the latter film, along with a new untitled project from Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul (release date, TBA). Molly McGlynn, whose own film (Fitting In), opens Feb. 2, is keen to see Love Lies Bleeding this spring, a romantic thriller starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian. And in March, Dalkhafine will be queuing for Dune: Part Two, directed by fellow Montrealer Denis Villeneuve.

Beyond Dune, fans of genre cinema have plenty to look forward to. Love sci-fi, like Casey Koyczan? A new chapter in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, is slated for August. Robert Eggers (The Northman) is doing an adaptation of Nosferatu; that one's not expected until Christmas, so Melany Nugent-Noble (like the rest of us) has a long time to wait. It's unclear when, exactly, MaXXXine will arrive in theatres, though signs point to it arriving within the year. "I loved Pearl and X before it, so I'm really looking forward to more unhinged Mia Goth in '80s makeup for this threequel to the series," says Séamus Gallagher."

TV we can't wait to watch in 2024

It was the big winner at the Emmys and Golden Globes. But even without the hype of awards season, Rajni Perera can't wait for The Bear's next season. "It's incredible!" she says, praising the show's acting and "close understanding of the culinary world." According to recent interviews with star Jeremy Allen White, Season 3 is expected to begin production in February.

The same month, The Great Canadian Pottery Throwdown premieres on CBC, and Lindsey Sharman will be watching. "There is certainly a general interest in craft mediums right now like beading, textile and ceramics that you're seeing everywhere and I am happy that the CBC is picking up on it," she says. "We have a ceramics exhibition up at the AGA right now and through putting that show together I have become obsessed!"

In March, look for Jerrod, a docuseries about stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. In 2022, Carmichael came out in front of a live audience, and it was caught on tape for his Emmy-winning HBO special, Rothaniel. "It's one of the most fascinating and moving performances I've ever seen," says Michèle Pearson Clarke. "Being out as a Black gay man is still not easy, and I'm keen to see how Carmichael continues to toy with our expectations."

As for returning shows, Brendan Tang is stoked to go back to the future — the 32nd century, to be precise — when Star Trek: Discovery launches its fifth and final season in April. Season 3 of Hacks, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, is expected in the spring. "We need more shows about intergenerational friendships," says fan, Molly McGlynn.

A third season of Shoresy is expected within the year. "Filmed in Sudbury, Ont., this show is doing something really special," says Jaymie Lathem. And as a proud resident of the city, Lathem can vouch that the show's "Northern Ontario banter" is 100 per cent accurate. The release date remains TBA, but at least there's one thing every TV fan can depend on: a slew of new shows about drag, and Tim Singleton is here for all of them. "It's a common sentiment these days that drag shows have hit a saturation point, but I think it's such a treat to be able to experience so much jaw-droppingly amazing drag and queer talent from all over the globe," he says.

Who will have a breakout year?

" Tia Wood . Tia already has a pretty big following, but she's really going into mainstream music areas, so I think we're going to see her really blow up." —Sage Paul, artistic director of Indigenous Fashion Arts

" Tara Kannangara is making some of the most exciting new music in Canada right now. It's loud, it's beautiful, it's smart and it's also very sensitive." —Brittany Farhat, filmmaker

"Halifax artist/icon Riss Sean Cruz ." —Séamus Gallagher, artist

" Kablusiak . Azza El Siddique ." —Lindsey Sharman, curator of the Art Gallery of Alberta

"Myha'la Herrold, the American actress who just appeared in Leave the World Behind . —Kenneth Montague, founder and director of Wedge Curatorial Projects

"Toronto filmmaker Karen Chapman ." —Molly McGlynn, filmmaker

"2024 Olympians. Some soon-to-be-household-names are on their way. —Michèle Pearson Clarke, artist

"The Hamburglar. Grimace has 2023, but the Hamburglar will steal 2024." —Tim Singleton, designer

A year of great change and even greater nostalgia? (Illustration: CBC Arts; Photos: June Clark and Daniel Faria Gallery/LF Documentation, CARAS, Getty Images)

The year's must-see art exhibitions

Technically, Keith Haring: Art is for Everybody opened at the Art Gallery of Ontario in 2023, but since it's on until March, Tim Singleton is carrying the excitement into 2024. "Experiencing artwork you've only ever seen on a screen or in a book — like his Unfinished Painting — is electrifying." Also at the AGO: an exhibition from American-born, Toronto-based artist June Clark (Unrequited Love) . It opens January 20. Says Kenneth Montague: "Clark's reimagining of the American flag is a timely statement at this fraught moment of global tensions."

Dalkhafine recommends a trip to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts this spring to see Georgia O'Keeffe and Henry Moore, Giants of Modern Art . Organized by the San Diego Museum of Art, the touring exhibition runs Feb. 10 to June 2. Also happening in the city: Plural Contemporary Art Fair . "Living in Northern Ontario with a young family, it's tough to organize and travel to individual exhibitions, so art fairs are where it's at," says Jaymie Lathem. Plural, which returns April 12-14, happens to be her favourite fair for discovering "exciting and boundary-pushing emerging artists."

The annual GradEx show at OCAD University (Toronto, May 1-5) is another excellent place to encounter up-and-coming talent. "There's a really incredible cohort right now at OCAD," says Sage Paul. "I believe that we're going to see a lot of really powerful, hard-hitting work this year, just because of the state of the society."

As for artists who are already making people talk, 2022 Sobey Art Award nominee Azza El Siddique has the attention of the art world, including Séamus Gallagher and Lindsey Sharman. The artist has a solo exhibition at the Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh (opens Aug. 10), and is currently featured in Aporia (Notes to a Medium) , a group exhibition at the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery in Vancouver.

Beyond Canada, Sharman is also stoked for the Luna Luna art carnival happening now in Los Angeles. Drake is one of the investors who revived the exhibition , which includes fairground rides designed by Basquiat and Dali, wonders that had been mothballed since the '80s. "I think we are really in need of joy, whimsy and maybe a bit of spectacle," she says.

And then there are the biennials. Kapwani Kiwanga will be representing Canada in Venice , and the Whitney Biennial , opening March 20, will likely lure Michèle Pearson Clarke to New York. "My partner and I have been going regularly over the last decade, and whether it excites us or exasperates us, it never disappoints."

Molly McGlynn will probably find herself drawn to New York, as well. Her destination: Cooper Hewitt, which is hosting an Es Devlin solo exhibition through Aug. 11. "She does theatre, concerts, Super Bowl half-time shows and operas, but I'm dying to see insight into her personal work."

What about theatre and concerts and other live events?

On the theatre front, you can't go wrong with a classic summer festival. The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival returns in August, and Lindsey Sharman will be there, probably catching a show at the Grindstone. "It's such an important event in Edmonton," she says.

Our trend forecasters also mentioned a couple of Toronto productions that'll be appearing on stage very soon: Three Sisters at Soulpepper, Feb. 28 to March 17. Says Kenneth Montague: "It is a Nigerian Story based on the original play by Chekhov." And from March 12 to April 17, Dana H. is one to see. "We programmed it at Crow's Theatre after seeing it in NYC," says Chris Abraham, the company's artistic director. "The performance is entirely lip synced by a single performer, and is virtuosic and devastating."

Now open in Montreal, Caroline Monnet is excited for Affaire intérieures at Espace Go. The show stars Frannie Holder, Sophie Cadieux and Mélanie Demers. "All artists I admire and respect. It can only be great," she says.

As for concerts, Dalkhafine is hardly the only person in Montreal who's stoked to see French pianist Sofiane Pamart . His two-night engagement at Théâtre Outremont has already sold out, and he tours more cities in Quebec, Ontario and B.C. this March. Kenneth Montague has his tickets to see UK singer-songwriter Arlo Parks , whom he praises for her "highly relatable penchant for love songs." She's also touring Canada in March — as is Rajni Perera's fave, the legendary monsters of heavy metal, Gwar . "I will have to go to see them in Montreal since they didn't book in Toronto. I love the theatre of them. They take risks onstage and don't play it safe."

They've also been around forever — like a lot of the touring acts on everyone's radar. The Rolling Stones's Hackney Diamonds Tour hits North America in April — though there's only one Canadian date announced (Vancouver, July 5). "I'm really flirting with the idea of travelling abroad to get to see my No. 1 favourite band of all time perform for maybe the last time," says Tim Singleton. And Casey Koyczan plans to catch NOFX on their final tour; the veteran punk band is in Edmonton Aug. 10-11 and Montreal Aug. 24-25.

But if it's Can Con you want, Lindsey Sharman is most excited to see the Trans-Canada Highwaymen , a Frankenstein monster of '90s indie-rock, featuring Chris Murphy (Sloan), Craig Northey (Odds), Stephen Page (Barenaked Ladies) and Moe Berg (The Pursuit of Happiness). They'll play seemingly everywhere — shout out to Sherwood Park, Alta. — between March and May. And then, of course, there's the Juno Awards , the biggest night in Canadian music — or week, really, if you happen to live in the city that's hosting it. Where's that? Halifax! And according to resident Melany Nugent-Noble, the Junos will be the highlight of the year — second only to the festival she runs, that is ( Nocturne : Oct. 17-20).

The year we quit living online? (Illustration: CBC Arts; Photos: Canva)

In: talking about all of these things offline

If 2023 was the year of " enshittification ," then 2024 could go one of two ways. Either we seek out fresh online platforms — and according to some trend forecasters, a few are already filling the gap left by Twitter and the rest of the rotting lot: Threads, Discord, WhatsApp and newsletters.

But there's another path, and it's the more popular prediction. Maybe we'll quit social media for good.

"I don't want to gather online. I want to share ideas offline," says Lindsey Sharman, and Rajni Perera is with her. The Toronto artist's wish for 2024? People will "be holding hands and making plans. They will use the ideas behind arts and entertainment to revolutionize the world."

"No more gathering online!" says Séamus Gallagher. "More messages in bottles, hollering from balconies, Sharpie-writing in bathroom stalls, messenger pigeons."

But if that luddite vision of 2024 sounds too extreme to ever come true, maybe we'll just meet them halfway — and throw things back to the age of dial-up. "I hope we all make weird little blogs and websites again," says Tim Singleton, nostalgic for the Angelfire era. "You'll just pop in like you're visiting a friend."