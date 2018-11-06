12 places where you can find a Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Room right now

One of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms could find a forever home in Toronto, and it could happen as early as Spring 2019. That much we all learned last week, when the Art Gallery of Ontario launched a crowdfunding campaign to score an all-new Infinity Mirror Room.

As of writing, they've already collected $210,000 toward their $1.3 million goal — but if you're desperate for the thrill of taking the ultimate mirror selfie, spring might as well be eternity.

Also, do you even live in Toronto?

Yes? No? Either way, stop stringing twinkle lights in your condo elevator and have faith, friend. There are loads of legit options available — as many Kusama-related tourist destinations as there are stars in the sky. Not really, but we've discovered at least a dozen places where you can see one of the Infinity Mirror Rooms right now.

Here's where in the world you'll find them.

Los Angeles – The Broad

Yayoi Kusama's Longing for Eternity is the second Infinity Mirror Room to be acquired by The Broad in L.A. Photo by Maris Hutchinson/EPW Studio. Image © Yayoi Kusama. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai; Victoria Miro, London/Venice; Yayoi Kusama Inc. (Instagram/@thebroadmuseum)

As if there weren't enough stars in L.A., The Broad has two Infinity Mirror Rooms to call its own. The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away is the one you've probably seen billions of times on Instagram. And in March, the museum revealed it had acquired a second: Longing for Eternity (2017). Both are accessible with a general admission ticket, though The Broad suggests reserving a viewing time when you arrive at the museum.

Humlebæk, Denmark – Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

Installation view of Yayoi Kusama's Gleaming Lights of Souls at the Louisiana. (Kim Hansen/Louisiana Museum of Modern Art)

The Louisiana calls Kusama's Gleaming Lights of the Souls (2008) "one of the most beloved pieces in the museum collection." Search the location on Instagram, and their claim checks out — and yet, lineups are apparently rare. According to Hyperallergic, the museum hasn't had to resort to a pre-booking system like the Broad, and on weekdays, visitors should be able to walk right into this starry installation without a wait.

Pittsburgh – The Mattress Factory

Yayoi Kusama. Repetitive Vision, 1996. (Mattress Factory)

The Mattress Factory specializes in site-specific installation work, and they've featured two Infinity Mirror Rooms as part of their permanent programming since 1996: Repetitive Vision and Infinity Dots Mirrored Room, which are also the largest of their kind, according to the museum website.

Brisbane – Queensland Art Gallery of Modern Art

Yayoi Kusama. Soul under the moon, 2002. (QAGOMA/© Yayoi Kusama, Yayoi Kusama Studio Inc.)

In February, this Australian museum wrapped a Kusama exhibition called Life is the Heart of a Rainbow — but this work from 2002, Soul under the moon, can be experienced year-round.

And it's not the only Infinity Mirror Room on the continent. The National Gallery of Australia in Canberra recently acquired one of its own, and Spirits of the Pumpkins Descended Into the Heavens (2015) will open to the public this December.

Phoenix – Phoenix Art Museum

Yayoi Kusama, You Who are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies, 2005. (Phoenix Art Gallery)

Long before the invention of Instagram (so, 2005), an Infinity Mirror Room landed in the Phoenix Art Museum's permanent collection. You Who Are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies is meant to suggest a scene out of a Japanese fairy tale.

Raleigh, N.C. – North Carolina Museum of Art

Yet another destination for your next U.S. road trip, the North Carolina Museum of Art acquired their Infinity Mirror Room, Light of Life (2018), just this past spring, debuting it as part of an exhibition dedicated to immersive installations. The show featured work by James Turrell and Olafur Eliasson, among others.

Tokyo – Yayoi Kusama Museum

Selfie-takers at the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo. (Instagram/@4661.0)

It's the obvious choice, and good luck actually scoring a ticket, but the entire fourth floor of this museum is dedicated to Kusama's installation work. A site-specific Infinity Mirror Room, Pumpkins Screaming About Love Beyond Infinity, was unveiled at the October 2017 opening. Filled with the artist's signature spotted gourds, the walls of the room are one-way mirrors — so if there's anyone else there, you won't see them traipsing around the pumpkin patch with you.

Rotterdam – Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen

According to the gallery's Instagram, you're looking at the "favourite selfie spot" at Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen. (Instagram/@boijmans)

Looking for the O.G.? Phalli's Field, dating back to 1965, is the first Infinity Mirror Room, and it's part of this Dutch museum's permanent display.

Chicago – wndr museum

Instagrammer @miaghogho inside Yayoi Kusama's Let's Survive Forever. (Instagram/@wndrmuseum)

Most of the attractions at this pop-up "experiential museum" are illusions and photo ops in the vein of The Museum of Ice Cream. (One of wndr's founders, Toronto's Irwin Adam Eydelnant, co-created that one, too.) But wndr (pronounced "wonder") also boasts an authentic Kusama Infinity Mirror Room, Let's Survive Forever, which first appeared at New York's David Zwirner Gallery last year. It's unclear how long wndr will last, though its ticket site suggests a run through November.

London – Victoria Miro

Yayoi Kusama. Detail of Infinity Mirror Room - My Heart is Dancing Into the Universe, 2018. Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore / Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London / Venice © Yayoi Kusama. Photography: Thierry Bal. (Instagram/@victoriamirogallery)

An Infinity Mirror Room was created especially for this exhibition, which runs to Dec. 21 at Victoria Miro, one of the city's largest commercial galleries. The Moving Moment When I Went to the Universe is a psychedelic gauntlet of black paper lanterns, illuminated with blue, orange, yellow and purple dots. Entry is free, but bad news: all the timeslots are already booked.

Shanghai – Ota Fine Arts

Yayoi Kusama. Infinity Mirror Room - Lights of Shinano, 2001. (Ota Fine Arts)

Starting November 7, one of the "peep-in" Infinity Rooms will be on display as part of a Kusama exhibition at Ota Fine Arts. I Want to See a Heart With My Own Eyes will be on view to Jan. 20.

Atlanta – The High Museum of Art

A woman enters the The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away room during a preview of the Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibit at the Hirshhorn Museum Feb. 21, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

And finally, this entry's not open quite yet, but Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, that travelling exhibition that shattered records in Toronto — and Seattle and Cleveland and Washington, D.C., etc. — arrives in Atlanta next. It'll be inspiring infinite polka-dot #OOTDs Nov. 18 to Feb. 17.