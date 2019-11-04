Why were Canadian flag sales high in Calgary in 1990?

Canada's Maple Leaf flag wasn't new any more — it was already 25 years old.

But in November 1990, CBC Calgary reporter Des Kilfoil noticed he was seeing the flag flying more often and he wanted to know why.

Myrna Bowman, who was buying a flag at a local shop, had a theory that Canadians were embracing their national identity.

"We're even beginning to sing the national anthem a little louder," she said with a smile.

'Outburst of patriotism'

"Canadians are establishing their own identity," said Myrna Bowman, who was buying a flag to fly in her backyard. (Calgary Newshour/CBC Archives)

Kilfoil said the "outburst of patriotism" had been noted by people who made and sold Canadian flags.

They were seeing a recent sales boost of 20 per cent.

"Very busy," said Doug Williams, owner of a small manufacturing operation. "It has kept us hopping right along and trying to keep up with the most important orders and the rush orders.

The Reform Party, which had been founded three years earlier, was "a big customer," Williams had told Kilfoil.

Workers were shown sewing and folding flags, some of which were as big as a bedsheet.

'Something to be proud of'

Doug Williams had been manufacturing Maple Leaf flags in Calgary for 10 years. (Calgary Newshour/CBC Archives)

"Other people buy flags to send to soldiers in the Persian Gulf," said Kilfoil.

"And other buyers just seem worried about Canada's future."

At the time, Canada was wondering what came next in the national unity discussion after the failure of the Meech Lake Accord.

But Williams had his own hunch what was driving the uptick in flag sales.

"There's the certain point, it seems, when a country gets to a certain maturity," he said. "Where the flag is accepted as a national emblem and something to be proud of."