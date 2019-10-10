When wearing a turtleneck was too controversial for the House of Commons

Like many new employees everywhere, the incoming new MPs in the House of Commons for the 43rd Parliament on Dec. 5, 2019 will be informed of rules and regulations about comportment, including dress.

Because it's 2019, they might expect some dress rules have been relaxed, but one rule that was in place back in 1979 still is — at least in part.

The 2017 edition of the House of Commons Procedure and Practice says: "Members desiring to be recognized … must be wearing contemporary business attire," which means "jackets, shirts and ties" for men.

"Clerical collars have been allowed, although ascots and turtlenecks have been ruled inappropriate for male Members participating in debate."

Forty years ago, Liberal MP Warren Allmand broke one of the House rules by showing up for work in a turtleneck, expecting, as an opposition critic, to be able to ask "a very important question."

MP Warren Allmand, shown sitting next to the standing Herb Gray, had to stay quiet when he wore a turtleneck to the House. (The National/CBC Archives)

But the spotlight was turned on him for the wrong reason, when he was forced to borrow a tie — from an NDP MP — so that he could stand up and be heard.

As Mike Duffy reported to The National on Oct. 19, 1979, Allmand had failed in his initial attempts to "get the floor" during Question Period because he was judged to be "improperly dressed."

An 'anachronistic' rule?

PC MP Stan Darling wanted the dress code to remain conservative in 1979. (The National/CBC Archives)

Allmand took the opportunity to challenge the rule.

"I think it's anachronistic in 1979-80 ... and I would further argue that my privilege to speak as an elected Member of Parliament ... is being interfered with," Allmand told the House.

He further explained that he had "wanted to ask a very important question on a very important issue."

'Shorts and an open shirt?'

PC MP Flora MacDonald, dressed for success and surrounded by men in ties, speaks in the House of Commons in 1979. (The National/CBC Archives)

But as Duffy reported, MP Stan Darling's reaction to the request was representative of the majority of the House. He was of the opinion that relaxing the dress code might result in an escalation to a casual dress attitude — even in the country's highest court.

"If the House of Commons starts wearing casual clothes then the Supreme Court of Canada, what are you going to end up with there?" Darling asked Duffy.

"What are you going to end up with there — the chief justice before the courts and making decisions in shorts and an open shirt?"

Women had the most latitude, Duffy said, adding that the person in the House with the "toughest dress rules" was the Speaker himself.

The Speaker, said Duffy, "must wear heavy black robes and a stiff white collar," made all the more gruelling by the hot lights that had been installed two years earlier for the television cameras.