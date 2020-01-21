When Toronto was talking about the need for a 'carbon tax' ... in 1990

Could Toronto's city councillors save the planet on their own?

Obviously not, but they were trying to set an example for other cities when they put together an ambitious plan 30 years ago.

"Today, the city became the first in the world to approve a blueprint to protect the atmosphere," the CBC's Eve Savory told viewers on The National on Jan. 30, 1990.

"The goal: Cut carbon dioxide emissions by 20 per cent by the year 2005."

Coun. Jack Layton said it was time for Toronto to "stop belching out carbons." (The National/CBC Archives)

Coun. Jack Layton, the future leader of the federal New Democrats, was among the councillors who saw a need for Toronto to begin cutting back on its carbon footprint.

"We've got to stop belching out carbons into the atmosphere," he said. "Let's start right in the middle of the city."

'People will be asked to walk'

In 1990, Toronto's city councillors saw a need to cut down on carbon emissions. (The National/CBC Archives)

Savory said councillors were considering a range of measures to aid the city in reaching that goal, including encouraging various activities (the use of public transit and efforts to conserve energy) and discouraging other activities (driving with just one person in the car).

"Parking fees will increase even more. There will be bike paths and bike parking lots and people will be asked to walk," Savory continued.

"And the city will plant trees by the thousands, both in Ontario and a Central American rainforest. That's because trees remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere."

A 'painful' tax?

Some councillors believed a tax should be applied to fossil fuels. (The National/CBC Archives)

Savory said the city planned to create a $23-million atmospheric fund, but city councillors knew that wouldn't be enough funding to accomplish its goals.

"The city will be lobbying the province and the federal government to establish a 10 per cent tax — a carbon tax — on every litre and pound of fossil fuel Canadians burn."

Coun. Tony O'Donohue admitted that such measures would be "painful," but he said they were necessary.

"It'll be painful and it's going to be difficult, but it has to be done," O'Donohue said.